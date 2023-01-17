T&D REGION SPORTS

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 30, Thomas Sumter 11

Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Sumter 30-11 Tuesday night.

Blakely Garrick led the Lady Indians with seven points. Morgan Gue had six points, Aaliyah Ayala had six points, Madison Dam ron had four points, Natalie Hall had four points and Emmaline Dangerfield had three points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Thursday against Laurence Manning.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 31, Thomas Sumter 16

Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Sumter 31-16 Tuesday night.

Chris Jackson led the Indians with seven points. Parker Gray had five points, Cholly Williams had four points, Marshall Livingston had three points, Noah Clark had three points, Manav Pandya had three points, Blake Inabinet had two points, Tilman Zeigler had two points and Caden Welch had two points.

OPS will be at home Thursday against Laurence Manning.