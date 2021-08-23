T&D REGION SPORTS

Dorchester Academy 3

Calhoun Academy 1

Dorchester was led by Paige Shelton who had 10 aces, eight digs and seven kills. Lauren Creel added 30 receptions and Saylor Judy had 13 assists.

Calhoun Academy 2

Dorchester Academy 0

Offensive Player of the Week

Calhoun County quarterback Russell Brunson: Brunson completed 12-of-26 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards on four carries and scored twice.

Defensive Player of the Week

Bamberg-Ehrhardt defensive end Quincy Bias: Bias recovered a key fumble early in the third quarter to keep the Edisto offense off the scoreboard. He is also credited with a safety after making a tackle on the Edisto punter that forced the ball out of the back of the endzone.