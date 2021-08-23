T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Dorchester Academy 3
Calhoun Academy 1
The Dorchester Academy Lady Raiders defeated Calhoun Academy 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24) Monday in St. Matthews.
Dorchester was led by Paige Shelton who had 10 aces, eight digs and seven kills. Lauren Creel added 30 receptions and Saylor Judy had 13 assists.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Calhoun Academy 2
Dorchester Academy 0
In JV action, Calhoun Academy defeated Dorchester Academy 2-0 (25-12, 25-17).
Offensive Player of the Week
Calhoun County quarterback Russell Brunson: Brunson completed 12-of-26 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards on four carries and scored twice.
Defensive Player of the Week
Bamberg-Ehrhardt defensive end Quincy Bias: Bias recovered a key fumble early in the third quarter to keep the Edisto offense off the scoreboard. He is also credited with a safety after making a tackle on the Edisto punter that forced the ball out of the back of the endzone.
CROSS COUNTRY
OPS places second at Thomas Sumter Meet
Orangeburg Prep’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished second at the Thomas Sumter Meet Wednesday in Sumter. Sophomore Jacob Smith finished first overall at the three-team meet while sophomore Bradin Williams (fourth) and senior Christian Rutland (seventh) each finished in the top 10. On the girls side, OPS was led by juniors Ashby Garrick (fifth) and Campbell Delaney (sixth).
Jourdain finishes seventh at Skyhawk Invitational
Calhoun Academy junior Gabby Jourdain finished seventh overall at the 2021 Skyhawk Invitational Saturday in Columbia. Jourdain was the bright spot for the Lady Cavaliers that finished 19th out of 20 total teams.