T&D REGION SPORTS: Williamsburg Academy 10, Calhoun Academy 0

BASEBALL

SCISA Class 2A Playoffs

Williamsburg Academy 10, Calhoun Academy 0

Williamsburg Academy used a seven-run first inning to defeat Calhoun Academy 10-0 and advance to the Class 2A state championship series.

The Cavaliers had six errors that led to seven unearned runs. Mason Polin and Adam Lowder each had hits for Calhoun Academy.

The Cavaliers end the season with a record of 17-7.

SCHSL Class 2A Playoffs

Andrew Jackson 2, Woodland 0

Andrew Jackson scored two runs in the sixth inning to take down Woodland in the first round of the Class 2A Lower State bracket.

Woodland will play host to either Buford or Philip Simmmons in an elimination game Saturday.

SCHSL Class A Playoffs

Branchville, Johnsonville ppd. to Friday

SOFTBALL

SCISA Class 2A Tournament

Calhoun Academy 4, Carolina Academy 1

Blakley Kingsmore hit two home runs to help Calhoun Academy open the Class 2A state tournament with a 4-1 win over Carolina Academy.

Reagan Kizer and Alexis Hiers each drove in a run in the victory.

Williamsburg Academy 14, Calhoun Academy 3

Williamsburg Academy defeated Calhoun Academy 14-3 in a winner's bracket game Thursday. Blakley Kingsmore had a solo homerun in the loss.

Calhoun Academy is scheduled to face either Spartanburg Christian or Thomas Heyward in an elimination game Saturday at Patriot Park in Sumter. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m.

SCISA Class A Tournament Scoreboard

Clarendon Hall 12, St. John's Christian 4

Wardlaw Academy 8, Jefferson Davis Academy 0

W.W. King Academy 3, Holly Hill Academy 1

Dorchester Academy 8, Andrew Jackson Academy 6

Jefferson Davis 8, St. John's Christian 1 (St. John's eliminated)

W.W. King Academy 12, Dorchester Academy 8

