T&D REGION SPORTS: Wassell signs with CIU volleyball

Wassell signs with CIU volleyball

Orangeburg Prep senior Isabelle Wassell signed to play volleyball at Columbia International University Wednesday.

Wasell said she had toured and participated at camps at other schools but felt CIU was the right fit.

"When I practiced with the team, I knew (CIU) was where I was supposed to be," Wassell said. "They made me feel like family."

CIU head coach Amber Haver said she noticed Wassell while holding a clinic at Wilson Hall.

"She was the hardest worker at the camp," Haver said of Wassell. "That's what we're looking for in a player. She also has a good volleyball IQ."

Haver said Wassell will be used as a defensive specialist with CIU.

