T&D REGION SPORTS: Wassell signs with CIU volleyball

Wassell signs with CIU volleyball
Orangeburg Prep senior Isabelle Wassell signed to play volleyball at Columbia International University Wednesday.
Wasell said she had toured and participated at camps at other schools but felt CIU was the right fit.
"When I practiced with the team, I knew (CIU) was where I was supposed to be," Wassell said. "They made me feel like family."
CIU head coach Amber Haver said she noticed Wassell while holding a clinic at Wilson Hall.
"She was the hardest worker at the camp," Haver said of Wassell. "That's what we're looking for in a player. She also has a good volleyball IQ."
Haver said Wassell will be used as a defensive specialist with CIU.
Citadel's Thompson to speak at Touchdown Club
The Orangeburg Touchdown Club is scheduled to meet Thursday, Sept. 16 at The Cinema in Orangeburg.
This week's guest speaker is Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson. Thompson is currently in his sixth season with the Bulldogs. In his first season, Thompson led the Bulldogs to a Southern Conference championship and an appearance in the NCAA FCS Playoffs.
SC State head coach Buddy Pough will preview the Bulldogs game at FBS New Mexico State and the high school football players of the week will be recognized.
Lunch begins at 11:30 and the program begins at Noon.
TRACK AND FIELD
OPS, CA runners compete in Columbia
Orangeburg Prep and Calhoun Academy’s boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Highlander Invitational hosted by Heathwood Hall.
The OP boys finished 13th overall while the Cavs finished 16th. Leading the way for the Indians was Jacob Smith who finished 32nd out of 124 runners. Calhoun Academy was led by George Nickel who finished 95th.
On the girls side, Calhoun Academy finished 12th overall while OPS finished 14th. Leading the way for the Lady Cavs was Gabby Jourdain who finished 13th out of 113 runners. Orangeburg Prep was led by Ashby Garrick who finished 66th.
TENNIS
Lady Indians net two region wins
Orangeburg Prep's girls tennis team earned region victories over Laurence Manning (7-2) and Lee Academy (9-0).
Singles winners against Laurence Manning included: Natalie Judge (7-5, 6-1), Lane Inabinet (6-1, 6-0), Hallie Fanning (6-4, 4-6, 7-6) and Cate Fogle (6-0, 6-2). In doubles winners included: Judge/Inabinet (8-2), Fanning/Ramsey Albergotti (9-8 (7-4)) and Fogle/Suzanna Fender (9-7)
Singles winners against Lee Academy included: Judge (6-2, 6-3), Inabinet (6-3, 7-6 (10-3)), Fanning (6-0, 6-0), Albergotti (6-0, 6-0), Fender (4-6, 6-4 (10-4)) and Cammy Adicks (6-2, 7-5). In doubles winners included: Judge/Inabinet (8-6), Fanning/Albergotti (8-2) and Fender/Adicks (9-8 (7-5)).
OPS is back in action Thursday at 4 p.m. against Palmetto Christian at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center on the campus of SC State University.
VOLLEYBALL
Dorchester Academy falls to Patrick Henry
The Dorchester Academy varsity volleyball team lost to Patrick Henry Tuesday 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-13).
The Lady Raiders were led by Paige Shelton's four kills and four digs. Saylor Judy had two kills, five digs and three assists.
Dorchester (4-3, 3-1) is back in action Thursday at St. John's Christian beginning at 6 p.m.