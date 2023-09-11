OPS runners take part in Highlander Invitational

The Orangeburg Prep boys and girls cross country teams took part in the Highlander Invitational at Heathwood Hall over the weekend.

Jacob Smith led the Indians with a PR time of 17:02. Bradin Williams finished with a time of 19:21; Kayden Garrick had a time of 21:48 (PR); Kai Yang had a time of 21:50 and Benny Yang finished with a time of 25:18. Other runners included Walker Hoover and Bentley Ellis.

The Lady Indians were led by Blakely Garrett who had a PR time of 26:59. Bianca Patel had a time of 27:15; Anna Bledsoe finished with a time of 27:32 (PR); Graysen Garrick had a time of 28:28 and Abagail Seaton finished with a time of 29:30.

Both teams are expected to take part in the Lake Murray Invitational Saturday, Sept. 16.