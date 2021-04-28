T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS golf takes third in state, SCISA baseball playoffs continue

GOLF
OPS places third
in state tourney
The Orangeburg Prep Indians golf team wrapped up their season with a berth in the SCISA state golf tournament held on the campus of Coastal Carolina University on Monday and Tuesday.
The Indians placed third overall in SCISA Class 2A play.
Harris Holstein paced the OPS squad by posting rounds of 71 and 72. Andrew Hunter and Matthew Zeigler posted 80-78 and 79-80 to lead the way.
OPS finished their season with a 30-6 overall record. The Indians will lose two seniors from this year’s team in Matthew Zeigler and Kenneth Fogle. Matthew will sign a letter of intent to play golf at USC Sumter.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Edisto 12
Pelion 10
PELION — Edisto won 12-10 against Pelion on Tuesday in a Region 5-2A contest.
Tyler Rickenbaker pitched 6 innings for the win, allowing 7 hits and just 5 earned runs, while striking out one and walking 3.
Edisto was led at the plate by Taylor Turner, who went 4-for-5 with 3 RBI, while Adam Shafer went 2-for-5 with 4 RBI and a run scored, and Nick Ulmer went 1-for-4 with 3 RBI and a 2 runs scored. Chris Clayton, Jacob Jackson, Rickenbaker and Pryce Wisher each had 2 hits for the Cougars.
Edisto is 7-4 and will be a No. 2 seed when SCHSL Class 2A playoffs begin.
T&D Region teams continue SCISA baseball playoffs
Orangeburg Prep is 1-1 in South Carolina Independent School Association Class 2A baseball playoffs, after falling 5-3 at Pee Dee Academy in Mullins on Tuesday. The Indians will play Friday at the winner of Wednesday night's Greenwood Christian vs. Colleton Prep game.
Andrew Jackson Academy is 1-1 in SCISA Class A baseball playoffs, having lost 3-2 at Clarendon Hall on Tuesday. The Warriors will play Friday at the winner of Wednesday's Newberry Academy vs. Richard Winn Academy game. The Saints, meanwhile, will play host to Dorchester Academy on Friday, in a game between two 1-0 playoff teams.
Holly Hill Academy lost its opening SCISA Class A baseball playoff game and was playing Laurens Academy on Wednesday. The winner of that contest will play host to Patrick Henry Academy on Friday.
JV SOFTBALL
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 12
Orangeburg Prep 1
BAMBERG -- Bamberg-Ehrhardt junior varsity softball avenged an earlier loss to Orangeburg Prep JV with a 12-1 win Wednesday evening in Bamberg.
Addi Jameson picked up the win for B-E, going five innings. Regan Porth and E. Zeigler had two hits each, including a single and a double each.