T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS golf takes third in state, SCISA baseball playoffs continue

GOLF

OPS places third

in state tourney

The Orangeburg Prep Indians golf team wrapped up their season with a berth in the SCISA state golf tournament held on the campus of Coastal Carolina University on Monday and Tuesday.

The Indians placed third overall in SCISA Class 2A play.

Harris Holstein paced the OPS squad by posting rounds of 71 and 72. Andrew Hunter and Matthew Zeigler posted 80-78 and 79-80 to lead the way.

OPS finished their season with a 30-6 overall record. The Indians will lose two seniors from this year’s team in Matthew Zeigler and Kenneth Fogle. Matthew will sign a letter of intent to play golf at USC Sumter.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Edisto 12

Pelion 10

PELION — Edisto won 12-10 against Pelion on Tuesday in a Region 5-2A contest.

Tyler Rickenbaker pitched 6 innings for the win, allowing 7 hits and just 5 earned runs, while striking out one and walking 3.