T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS girls top Carolina Academy, stay unbeaten

CA was led by Connor Hayes with 11 points, Chase Strickland with 7 points and Mason Polin with 5 points.

CPA was led by Wylan Sheffield with 12 points.

Edisto 34

Wagener-Salley 13

Edisto moved to 2-0 with Thursday's 34-13 win against Wagener-Salley.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 16

Colleton Prep 15

WALTERBORO — Calhoun Academy got 6 points apiece from Sarah Roland and Cate Covington to take a 16-15 win at Colleton Prep on Friday.

The Lady Cavs are 2-0 and will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Monday.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 28

Wilson Hall 27

SUMTER — Calhoun Academy picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, opening the schedule with a 28-27 victory at Wilson Hall.

Layla Walker led the way 16 points, while Bailee Fulmure added 4 points, Weathers Smith added 4 points, and Natalie Grace Porth and Mattie Sikes each added 2 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0