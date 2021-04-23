T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS, Calhoun County win baseball games

VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 10, Thomas Sumter 0

Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Sumter Academy 10 to 0 in five innings Friday afternoon in Orangeburg.

Colby Thomas pitched a shut-out, allowing 2 hits while striking out 5.

Offensively, the Indians were led by Colby Thomas 3 for 4, John Mack 2 for 2, and Ben Journey 2 for 3 with Hayden McGugan, Bryson Ardis, and Copeland Furtick recording a hit.

The Indians complete the regular season with an overall record of 17-6, and a conference record of 7-3, earning them a spot in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.

The Indians will be traveling Monday to Greenwood Christian Academy for a 5 p.m. first-round ballgame.

Calhoun County 13, Wagener-Salley 7

Calhoun County took a 13-7 win against Wagener-Salley in Region 3A play on Thursday night.

Josh Zeigler pitched for the win, going 6 innings and allowing 6 hits and an earned run, while striking out 5.