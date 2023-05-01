VARSITY SOFTBALL

Williamsburg Academy 7, Orangeburg Prep 3 (8 innings)

Orangeburg Prep dropped to 12-5 on the season after a 7-3 loss to Williamsburg Academy Monday. Prestan Schurlknight pitched 7.1 innings striking out eight batters in the loss. Jane Walker Yonce threw 0.2 innings striking out one batter.

Prestan Schurlknight had a hit and an RBI to lead the Lady Indians. Layla Garrick had a hit and scored two runs; JuliAnn Griffith and Calee Hartzog each had a hit and Katherine Lambrecht drove in a run.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face John Paul II Tuesday.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Williamsburg Academy 11, Orangeburg Prep 5

Natalie Hall struck out six batters, but Orangeburg Prep fell to Williamsburg Academy 11-5 Monday.

Hall had two hits and scored three runs to help lead the Lady Indians. Emma Grace Burleson had a hit and Jayme Culler and Ellis Sardis each scored runs.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face John Paul II Tuesday.

SCHSL SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Cheraw 6, Edisto 5 (OT)

Cheraw scored a golden goal in the first five minute overtime to defeat Edisto 6-5 in the first round of the Class 2A state soccer playoffs Monday.

The Braves forced overtime with a goal in the final eight minutes of regulation to tie score 4-4. Edisto was able to score in the first 10 minute overtime, but allowed a Cheraw goal late in the second 10 minute overtime to force the winner-take-all overtime period.

Edisto finishes the season with a record of 10-5.

SCISA BASEBALL SCORES

Class A

Jefferson Davis Academy 10, Newberry Academy 0 (JDA leads series 1-0)

Class 2A

Dorchester Academy 11, Kings Academy 1 (DA leads series 1-0)

Colleton Prep 4, Calhoun Academy 3 (CP leads series 1-0)