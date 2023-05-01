VARSITY SOFTBALL
Williamsburg Academy 7, Orangeburg Prep 3 (8 innings)
Orangeburg Prep dropped to 12-5 on the season after a 7-3 loss to Williamsburg Academy Monday. Prestan Schurlknight pitched 7.1 innings striking out eight batters in the loss. Jane Walker Yonce threw 0.2 innings striking out one batter.
Prestan Schurlknight had a hit and an RBI to lead the Lady Indians. Layla Garrick had a hit and scored two runs; JuliAnn Griffith and Calee Hartzog each had a hit and Katherine Lambrecht drove in a run.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to face John Paul II Tuesday.
JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL
Williamsburg Academy 11, Orangeburg Prep 5
Natalie Hall struck out six batters, but Orangeburg Prep fell to Williamsburg Academy 11-5 Monday.
Hall had two hits and scored three runs to help lead the Lady Indians. Emma Grace Burleson had a hit and Jayme Culler and Ellis Sardis each scored runs.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to face John Paul II Tuesday.
SCHSL SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Cheraw 6, Edisto 5 (OT)
Cheraw scored a golden goal in the first five minute overtime to defeat Edisto 6-5 in the first round of the Class 2A state soccer playoffs Monday.
The Braves forced overtime with a goal in the final eight minutes of regulation to tie score 4-4. Edisto was able to score in the first 10 minute overtime, but allowed a Cheraw goal late in the second 10 minute overtime to force the winner-take-all overtime period.
Edisto finishes the season with a record of 10-5.
SCISA BASEBALL SCORES
Class A
Jefferson Davis Academy 10, Newberry Academy 0 (JDA leads series 1-0)
Class 2A
Dorchester Academy 11, Kings Academy 1 (DA leads series 1-0)
Colleton Prep 4, Calhoun Academy 3 (CP leads series 1-0)