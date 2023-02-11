JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 26, Dorchester Academy 19: Layla Walker led Calhoun Academy with 12 points as the Lady Cavaliers defeated Dorchester Academy 26-19.

Chapel Hollingsworth and Natalie Grace Porth each had five points for the Lady Cavs. Weathers Smith had two points and Ella Jane Stickles had two points.

Calhoun Academy finishes the regular season 7-8 overall and 3-1 in region.

SOFTBALL

Lander 7, Claflin 0: Claflin fell to Lander 7-0 in the first game of the Briana Surrento Kick Off Classic in Greenwood Friday.

Claflin’s Brenay Howard led the effort for the Lady Panthers with a double in four at-bats. Zaciah Bell added a hit as well.

Breyanna Collins (1-1) took the pitching loss for the Lady Panthers. She started the game and she recorded a strikeout with six earned runs.

Erskine 9, Claflin 0: Zecariya Fenwick had a fifth-inning double for the Lady Panthers’ only hit of the game.

Jaelyn Jackson (1-1) took the pitching loss for the Lady Panthers. She started the game and she threw all seven innings. She finished with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Claflin’s Saturday games were cancelled. The Lady Panthers will host the CIAA/SIAC Challenge beginning Friday in Orangeburg.

BASEBALL

Edward Waters 10, Claflin 3: Da’Avion led Claflin with three hits and scored in a run in the Panthers 10-3 loss to Edward Waters Friday.

Joshua Cooper added two hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Eric Sledge added the other RBI in the loss.

Kyle Hawkins took the loss after throwing three innings. He gave up eight hits and five earned runs. Claflin pitching gave up 14 hits and 10 earned runs in the loss.

Edward Waters 5, Claflin 2: Trailing 5-0 in the ninth inning, Claflin was able to scratch for two runs, but dropped the second game of a double-header 5-2 against Edward Waters Friday.

Jaylen Brown, Jelani Howard and Jaden Lattimore each had hits for the Panthers. Joshua Cooper had an RBI groundout.

Gay Mackenzie took the loss after throwing three innings. He allowed four earned runs on five hits while striking out three batters.

Game Three of the series was cancelled Saturday. Claflin will open conference play Friday at home against Georgia Southwestern State.