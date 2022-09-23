T&D REGION SPORTS:: JV Cavs defeat Orangeburg Prep

JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 36, Orangeburg Prep 6

Cael Parler had 193 yards and three touchdowns to lead Calhoun Academy’s JV football team to a 36-6 victory over Orangeburg Prep.

Joseph Lyons had 65 yards rushing and a touchdown and Colt Layton had 63 yards rushing and a touchdown for the JV Cavs.

Defensively, Layton led the Cavs with six tackles. Lyons had five tackles and two fumble recoveries; Asher Ficek had four tackles; Bratcher Lambert had three tackles and an interception.

Calhoun Academy (3-0) will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy Thursday.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Holly Hill Academy 3, Faith Christian 0

Holly Hill Academy varsity volleyball defeated Faith Christian School 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-17).

Julianna Grooms led the Lady Raiders with five kills and four aces. Karsyn Smoak had 23 assists, three aces and five kills; Laura Grace Atkinson had eight kills and two aces; Kaley Bell had four kills, four assists and three aces and Kaylee Brabham had two kills and three blocks.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2, Swansea 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV volleyball defeated Swansea 2-0 (25-11, 25-15).

The Bruinettes (4-3) were led by Nylah Holmes who had 11 points. Arielle King had six points and six assists; Edriana Glover had five points; E’Moni Gaffney had five points; Rhianna Coleman had five assists and Maddison Johnson had four points.