T&D REGION SPORTS: High School playoff games moved

High School playoff games moved

Holly Hill Academy has announced Tuesday that they will be hosting Richard Winn Wednesday in the second round of the SCISA 8-Man Playoffs.

Calhoun County High School announced Tuesday that it has moved their second round playoff game against Christ Church to Thursday at Christ Church

Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Calhoun Academy each announced Tuesday their second round playoff games will take place Saturday, Nov. 12 due to the inclement weather expected Friday night. The Red Raiders will travel to face Johnsonville with kick off expected at 3 p.m. while the Cavaliers will travel to face Thomas Heyward beginning at 7 p.m.

Edisto/B-E Alumni Game

There will be an alumni basketball game held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at Edisto High School. The game will feature former players from Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Edisto (Class of 2018 and before). Admission is $5 and a canned food item, for more information contact Herman Johnson (803-536-1553) or Randy Simpson (803-878-6770).