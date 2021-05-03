T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA advances to Upper State final

HHA advances to

Upper State final

The Holly Hill Academy baseball team advanced to the SCISA Class A Upper Bracket finals on Monday after Northside Christian Academy forfeited Monday’s game with HHA.

The Raiders will face St. John’s Christian Academy on Tuesday in Moncks Corner, needing two wins to advance.

In the Class A Lower Bracket, Dorchester Academy awaits the winner of Monday’s Clarendon Hall home game against Richard Winn Academy. RWA was winning 4-2 on Monday, when storms forced the game to stop in the 5th inning and be moved for completion to Tuesday.