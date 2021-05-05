T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto softball gets win, OPS softball takes loss

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Wilson Hall 11
Orangeburg Prep 2
The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians softball team finished up the regular season with an 11-2 loss at Wilson Hall on Wednesday.
Katherine Lambrecht, Peyton Schurlknight, Ava Cuttino, Anna Beth Lambrecht and Erin Holiday each got a hit for Orangeburg Prep.
Orangeburg Prep will compete in the Class 2A bracket of the SCISA state softball tournament with a first-round game against Pee Dee Academy on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Palmetto Park in Sumter.
Also in SCISA Class 2A bracket play, Calhoun Academy will play Carolina Academy at Patriot Park in Sumter at 4 p.m. on Friday, starting postseason play.
In SCISA Class A bracket play, Clarendon Hall will play St. John's Christian on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Palmetto Park in Sumter. Some other Class A bracket slots have not been announced.
Edisto 18
Lake Marion 0
Edisto took an 18-0 shutout win against Lake Marion on Wednesday.
Savannah Bilton was the winning pitcher, while leading hitters included Hannah Breland (4-for-4), Mallorie Smith (3-for-3), Lexus Dukes (3-for-4) and Janae Darby (3-for-3).
Edisto is now 9-5 and will play at Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday at 6 p.m.
B-E team ready for playoffs
The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders will begin SCHSL Class A playoffs at home on Saturday, May 15 at 5 p.m. against Carvers Bay.
B-E won the Region 6-A title, going unbeaten through region play. The Lady Raiders are 15-2, having only lost to South Range (Ohio) - in tournament play at Myrtle Beach - and South Aiken.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Holly Hill Academy 2
St. John's Christian 0
Holly Hill Academy took a 2-0 win at St. John's Christian Academy on Tuesday, in SCISA Class A state tournament bracket play.
The two teams will play an elimination game at HHA on Thursday.
The winner will play Dorchester Academy in a best-of-three series, beginning on Monday. DA eliminated Richard Winn Academy by a 9-3 score on Wednesday.
T&D REGION SIGNING
Gilmore commits to Western Carolina basketball
Former Hunter-Kinard-Tyler standout basketball player Marlow Gilmore, a 6-foot-6 small forward at Dodge City Community College (Kansas), announced this week that he has committed to play for Western Carolina University in the Southern Conference.
Gilmore previously attended Daytona State College and USC Salkehatchie. He followed Jake Williams, former USC Salkehatchie coach, to Dodge City for this past season.
Gilmore averaged 9.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in the 2020-21 season at Dodge City, as the Conquistadors went 14-9.
Gilmore averaged 20.7 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2 blocks per game during his senior season at H-K-T, as the Trojans went 14-10 and picked up one win in lower state playoffs. The 2019 Region 3A Player of the Year finished his prep career as a 4-time all-region player and a 3-time all-state player, scoring more than 1,800 points and grabbing more than 1,000 rebounds.
JV SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 15
Wilson Hall 1
Orangeburg Prep finished the season with a 15-1 win against Wilson Hall Wednesday.
Layla Garrick got the win for the JV Lady Indians, pitching six complete innings, giving up one run while scattering four hits and striking out six.
Garrick also paced the Lady Indians at the plate, hitting a double and her first out-of-the-park home run. Prestan Schurlknight had four hits, including a double, with three RBI. Hannah Lambrecht had two hits, and Emma Grace Burleson, Peyton Bordenkecker, and Audrey O’Neal each had singles.