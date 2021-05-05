T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto softball gets win, OPS softball takes loss

Gilmore previously attended Daytona State College and USC Salkehatchie. He followed Jake Williams, former USC Salkehatchie coach, to Dodge City for this past season.

Gilmore averaged 9.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in the 2020-21 season at Dodge City, as the Conquistadors went 14-9.

Gilmore averaged 20.7 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2 blocks per game during his senior season at H-K-T, as the Trojans went 14-10 and picked up one win in lower state playoffs. The 2019 Region 3A Player of the Year finished his prep career as a 4-time all-region player and a 3-time all-state player, scoring more than 1,800 points and grabbing more than 1,000 rebounds.

JV SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 15

Wilson Hall 1

Orangeburg Prep finished the season with a 15-1 win against Wilson Hall Wednesday.

Layla Garrick got the win for the JV Lady Indians, pitching six complete innings, giving up one run while scattering four hits and striking out six.