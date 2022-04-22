T&D REGION SPORTS: Cavaliers down Northside Christian

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 7, Northside Christian 4

Calhoun Academy clinched the region championship with a 7-4 win over Northside Christian Academy Friday in St. Matthews.

The Cavaliers gave up four runs in the first inning, but settled down behind the pitching of Matt Layton. Layton finished with 6.2 innings pitched and struck out 10 batters.

William Felder had two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers while Mac Felder, Connor Hayes, Kade Strickland, Landon Barnes and Layton each had a hit.

Calhoun Academy (12-5) is 7-1 in region play and will play at Palmetto Christian Monday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASEBALL

Northside Christian 11, Calhoun Academy 8

Sage Davis had two RBIs and Colt Layton added two hits but it wasn't enough as the JV Cavaliers fell to Northside Christian 11-8 Friday.

Calhoun Academy finishes the season 6-4 and 4-3 in region play.

SOCCER

Denmark-Olar 4, Timberland 2

Brandon Prophet scored two goals and Brandon Johnson added two penalties to help Denmark-Olar to a 4-2 win over Timberland Thursday.

Christopher Sanders added an assist for the Vikings.

Denmark-Olar will be at home Tuesday against Keenan beginning at 6 p.m.

