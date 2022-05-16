T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun County track wins Upper State title

Saints T&F wins Upper State title

The Calhoun County boys track team took first place at the Class A Upper State championship Saturday at Lower Richland High School in Columbia.

The Saints totaled 152.5 points, finishing one point better than second-place Southside Christian.

Top finishers for Calhoun County include: Ahmir Smith (100 meters), Rolik Jackson (200 meters) Naasir Guinyard (javelin), Daveon Scott (shot put) and the 4x100 relay team.

The Lady Saints finished fourth overall in the team score led by first place finishes from the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams and Jailese Fludd who won the long jump and triple jump.

North’s Zoe Hawkins finished first overall in the girl’s shot put.

At the Class A Lower State meet, Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s boys had four first-place finishers including Anthony Williams (400 meters), Evan McLeod (3200 meters), Jerome Simmons (discus) and Christian Draper (shot put).

The Lady Red Raiders were led by Ameila Stembridge who finished first in the javelin while Branchville’s Xy’Quarius Nimmons finished first in the boy’s javelin.

Woodland’s boys and girls each finished second overall at the Class 2A Lower State meet held in Dorchester.

The Woodland girls were led by Adriorria Grayton who finished first in the long jump and Zanyah Simmons who finished first in the discus and shot put.

Woodland’s boys were led by John Bomar who finished first in the javelin and Kam Pringle who finished first in the shot put. Lake Marion’s Nevaeh Prezzy finished first in the girl’s 100 meters.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Jenia Haigler earned a first-place finish in the triple jump at the Class 3A Lower State meet.

Lower Richland High School will host the Class A state meet Thursday, May 19, the Class 2A meet Friday, May 20 and the Class 3A meet Saturday, May 21.

Branchville 9, Green Sea Floyds 5

Harrison Wimberly had two hits and two RBIs to help Branchville eliminate Green Sea Floyds in the Class A Lower State baseball bracket.

Bubba Lytle, Blake Connor and Nate Bauer added RBIs for the Yellow Jackets.

Branchville will face East Clarendon in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Andrew Jackson Academy 6, Richard Winn Academy 3

Richard Winn Academy led 3-2 after five innings, but Andrew Jackson Academy would plate three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to defeat the Eagles in the first game of the SCISA Class A state championship series.

Andrew Jackson will have a chance to clinch the state title Tuesday at home.

Clarendon Hall 15, Wardlaw 5

Clarendon Hall scored eight runs in the first two innings to take control of the first game of a best-of-three series against Wardlaw Monday.

The Lady Saints can clinch the SCISA Class A softball state championship with a win at Wardlaw Tuesday.

Orangeburg Post 4 tryouts

Orangeburg Post 4 baseball tryouts will take place at Mirmow Field Tuesday-Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All players will need to bring their own equipment and be ready to take the field.

If you have any questions contact head coach Dukes Isgett at 1-803-535-5918.

