T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville volleyball advances
T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville volleyball advances

Branchville volleyball
Jackets advance to second round

Branchville's volleyball team defeated Military Magnet Academy 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-10) in the first round of the Class A tournament.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Brianna Wiles 14 kills and two aces. Mary Vallentine added 10 kills, Carlee Ott had four kills, Emily Heape had eight aces and two kills and Riley "Shu" Shuler had a season-high 34 assists and four aces.

Branchville will be back in action 5 p.m. Monday at home against East Clarendon who defeated Charleston Math and Science Wednesday.

Lady Saints, Lady Vikings fall in first round

Denmark-Olar and Calhoun County both fell in the first round of the Class A volleyball tournament Wednesday.

McBee defeated Denmark-Olar 3-1 and will face Southside Christian. Calhoun County was swept 3-0 by Governor's School for Science and Math.

