T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E softball wins in playoff game, B-E baseball gets shut out

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4

Johnsonville 1

BAMBERG — The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders varsity softball team defeated the Johnsonville Lady Flashes 4-1 on Monday to advance in District 4 play in the SCHSL Class A championship bracket.

Riley Johnson earned the win on the mound for the Raiders, logging 6 strikeouts, walking two and only giving up 2 hits.

The Lady Raiders got things started in the bottom of the second, when Jakiah Wilson lined a single to right center. Mikayla Hallman reached base on a walk. Wallis Rutland hit a shot to third, forcing a throwing error and scoring Wilson. Marin Moody then lined a grounder to second, scoring Hallman. With the score 2-0, Reagan Johnson hit the ball to third base, forcing another error and scoring Hallman.

Holding the Lady Flashes scoreless, Amanda Ahlin led the third inning off with a single to center, and later scored on another single from Wilson.

Jakiah Wilson led the Lady Raiders at the plate, going 2 for 3 with 2 singles and an RBI. Elaney Sanders, Ahlin, Hallman and Rutland each had singles in the contest.