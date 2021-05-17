T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E softball wins in playoff game, B-E baseball gets shut out

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4
Johnsonville 1
BAMBERG — The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders varsity softball team defeated the Johnsonville Lady Flashes 4-1 on Monday to advance in District 4 play in the SCHSL Class A championship bracket.
Riley Johnson earned the win on the mound for the Raiders, logging 6 strikeouts, walking two and only giving up 2 hits.
The Lady Raiders got things started in the bottom of the second, when Jakiah Wilson lined a single to right center. Mikayla Hallman reached base on a walk. Wallis Rutland hit a shot to third, forcing a throwing error and scoring Wilson. Marin Moody then lined a grounder to second, scoring Hallman. With the score 2-0, Reagan Johnson hit the ball to third base, forcing another error and scoring Hallman.
Holding the Lady Flashes scoreless, Amanda Ahlin led the third inning off with a single to center, and later scored on another single from Wilson.
Jakiah Wilson led the Lady Raiders at the plate, going 2 for 3 with 2 singles and an RBI. Elaney Sanders, Ahlin, Hallman and Rutland each had singles in the contest.
The Lady Raiders improved to 20-4 this season and will wait till Friday at 5 p.m. to host the winner of Wednesday’s elimination game between Johnsonville and Monday's Carvers Bay vs. Palmetto Scholars winner.
In other bracket play in Class A, Branchville was playing at Lowcountry Leadership on Monday, with the winner advancing to play at East Clarendon on Wednesday in an elimination game.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Lake View 3
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
BAMBERG — Lake View took a 3-0 win at Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday in SCHSL Class A state playoff bracket play.
Thomas Skipper, a North Greenville University commitment, pitched all 7 innings for the Wild Gators, earning the shutout win, with 11 strikeouts and just 4 hits.
Gage Boykin led B-E with 2 hits.
Chandler Brown had 20 first-pitch strikes against Lake View batters, in 6-and-2-thirds innings of work on the mound for the Red Raiders. But, in spite of his 7 strikeouts, the Wild Gators managed 8 hits, and were aided by 3 Bamberg-Ehrhardt errors.
B-E will play at home on Wednesday, in an elimination game, against Monday's winner between Carvers Bay and Lowcountry Leadership. The winner of Wednesday's game earns a trip to Dillon County to face Lake View at home.
Branchville 11
Charleston Math & Science 1
CHARLESTON — Branchville rebounded from an opening loss in Class A baseball state championship bracket play for an 11-1 win on Monday.
Nathan Bauer and Jalen Johnson each had 3 RBI for Branchville on Monday. Garrett Blankenship led the Yellow Jackets at the plate, with 3 hits.
Branchville totaled 13 hits, while allowing only 3 hits.
Johnson, a senior, and teammate Ronnie Nester, a junior, were recently named to the SCHSL Class A All-State Baseball Team.
The Yellow Jackets (14-6) will play Wednesday in an elimination game at Monday's winner between East Clarendon and Green Sea Floyds.
Orangeburg American Legion Post 4 tryouts set to begin
Tryouts will be held this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg for regional high school baseball players interested in playing for Orangeburg Post 4 in the summer American Legion Baseball season.