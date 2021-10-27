 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E, Branchville to meet in Lower State final
T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E, Branchville to meet in Lower State final

B-E, Branchville to meet in Lower State final

Region rivals Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Branchville each won their respective matches Wednesday to advance to the Class A Lower State championship game.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's defeated Lake View 3-1 (25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-9).

The Lady Raiders were led by Elaney Sanders 15 kills, 19 assists, three kills blocks, five digs and an ace. Gracen Zeigler had 13 assists and four digs, Reagan Johnson had 10 kills, five blocks, four kill blocks and two aces, Riley Johnson had five kills, two kill blocks and two blocks, Darbi Bradshaw had five kills, Amanda Ahlin had seven digs, four kills and three aces, Paige Beard had six digs and Mikayla Hallman had four digs, two kills and one ace.

Branchville defeated Palmetto Scholars Academy 3-0 (26-24, 26-24, 25-20).

The Yellow Jackets were led by Brianna Wiles 21 kills and one ace. Mary Grace Vallentine had seven kills, Margo Riser had three kills and one ace, Riley Shuler had 35 assists and two aces, Emily Heape had 25 digs, 18 receptions and two kills.

The two teams will face off Monday at 6 p.m. at Branchville High School.

Bruinettes fall in second round

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's volleyball team fell to Bishop England 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 20-7) Tuesday night in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

The Bruinettes end the season with a record of 21-5.

