T&D Region high school teams ready to begin practice

T&D Region football is right around the corner.
Local teams will begin their quest for a championship with the first official practices this week.
South Carolina Independent Schools Association members Orangeburg Prep, Calhoun Academy, Holly Hill Academy and Andrew Jackson Academy will hold their first practices Thursday.
South Carolina High School League member schools Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Edisto, Lake Marion, Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar will hold their first practice on Friday.
Orangeburg Prep
The Indians will begin their seventh year with Head Coach Andy Palmer at the helm. OPS will compete in SCISA AA Region I. Teams in the region are Beaufort Academy, Hilton Head Christian Academy, Hilton Head Prep, John Paul II and Northwood Academy.
Orangeburg Prep opens the season Aug. 20 at Ben Lippen.
Orangeburg Prep football schedule
Aug. 20 – Orangeburg-Prep at Ben Lippen
Aug. 27 – John Paul II at Orangeburg Prep*
Sept. 3 – Calhoun Academy at Orangeburg Prep
Sept. 10 – Orangeburg-Prep at Dorchester Academy
Sept. 17 – Orangeburg-Prep at Hilton Head Christian*, TBA
Sept. 24 – Andrew Jackson Academy at Orangeburg Prep
Oct. 1 – Greenwood Christian at Orangeburg Prep
Oct. 8 – Hilton Head Prep at Orangeburg Prep*
Oct. 15 – Orangeburg Prep at Beaufort Academy*
Oct. 22 – Orangeburg Prep at Northwood Academy*
Oct. 29 – Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep
Calhoun Academy
The Cavaliers won three games last season (3-8). Head coach Todd Layton is in his sixth year at the helm. The Cavaliers will compete in SCISA A Region 2 against Myrtle Beach Christian Academy, Dillon Christian, The King’s Academy, Lee Academy and Thomas Sumter Academy.
CA opens Aug. 27 at home against Greenwood Christian.
Calhoun Academy football schedule
Aug. 27 Greenwood Christian Home 7:30
Sept. 3 Orangeburg Prep away 7:30
Sept. 10 Lee Academy* away 7:30
Sept. 17 Dillon Christian* Home 7:30
Sept. 24 The King's Academy* away 7:30
Oct. 1 Dorchester Academy Home 7:30
Oct. 8 St. John's Christian away 7:30
Oct. 15 Colleton Prep Home 7:30
Oct. 22 Thomas Sumter* Home 7:30
Oct. 29 Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach* away 7:30
Holly Hill Academy
The Holly Hill Academy Raiders will be looking to repeat as state champions. The Raiders captured the SCISA 8-man state championship, going 12-0. Head Coach Michael Nelson will be entering his second year at the position. The Raiders will be competing in SCISA 8-Man Region I with fellow teams Andrew Jackson Academy, Cathedral Academy, Charleston Collegiate, Clarendon Hall, Conway Christian, Faith Christian and Patrick Henry Academy.
Holly Hill opens the season on Aug. 27 at home vs. Laurens Academy.
Holly Hill Academy football schedule
Aug. 27 – Laurens Academy at Holly Hill Academy
Sept. 3 – Holly Hill Academy at Wardlaw Academy
Sept. 10 – Jefferson Davis at Holly Hill Academy
Sept. 17 – Holly Hill Academy at Patrick Henry Academy*
Oct. 1 – Holly Hill Academy at Faith Christian*
Oct. 15 – Holly Hill Academy at Charleston Collegiate*
Oct. 22 – Cathedral Academy at Holly Hill Academy*, 7 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy
The Warriors of Andrew Jackson will be looking to return to their championship ways, seeking to win their first championship since 2019. The Warriors went 10-2 last season, losing in the second round of the playoffs. The Warriors will be competing in SCISA 8-Man Region I with fellow teams Holly Hill Academy, Cathedral Academy, Charleston Collegiate, Clarendon Hall, Conway Christian, Faith Christian and Patrick Henry Academy.
Andrew Jackson Academy football schedule/tentative
Sept. 17 – Faith Christian at Andrew Jackson Academy*, TBA
Sep. 24 – Andrew Jackson Academy at Charleston Collegiate*
Oct. 8 – Patrick Henry Academy at Andrew Jackson Academy*
Oct. 15 – Cathedral Academy at Andrew Jackson Academy*, 7 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson
The Bruins will be looking to build on the previous season, hopefully adding more notches to the win column. The Bruins posted a record of 5-3 in Kevin Crosby’s second season as head coach. O-W will be competing in Class AAA Region 5. Teams in the region include Brookland-Cayce, Fox Creek, Gilbert, Strom Thurmond and Swansea.
O-W opens at home on Aug. 20 vs. May River.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson football schedule
Aug. 20 – May River at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, TBA
Aug. 28 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Cane Bay
Sept. 3 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at White Knoll
Sept. 17 – Airport at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 7 p.m.
Sep. 24 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Gilbert*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – Swansea at Orangeburg-Wilkinson*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Strom Thurmond*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Fox Creek at Orangeburg-Wilkinson*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Brookland-Cayce*, 7 p.m.
Edisto
The Edisto Cougars were winless in five games last season (0-5). The Cougars open the season Aug. 27 at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, and will hope to improve in the win column. The Cougars will compete in Class AA Region 5 with fellow teams Barnwell, Pelion, Silver Bluff and Wade Hampton.
Edisto football schedule
Aug. 27 – Edisto at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Sept. 3 – Wagener-Salley at Edisto
Sept. 10 – Lake Marion at Edisto
Sept. 17 – Edisto at Dreher
Sept. 24 – Edisto at Bethune-Bowman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – Barnwell at Edisto*
Oct. 8 – Edisto at Wade Hampton*
Oct. 22 – Edisto at Silver Bluff*
Oct. 29 – Pelion at Edisto*
Lake Marion
The Gators notched just one win last season (1-7) and will be looking to add to the win column. The Gators will compete in Class AA Region 6 against Timberland, Woodland, Philip Simmons, Ridgeland-Hardeeville and Burke.
They open Sept. 10 at home vs. Edisto.
Lake Marion football schedule
Sept. 10 – Edisto at Lake Marion
Sept. 17 – Lake Marion at Military Magnet Academy
Sept. 24 – Lake Marion at Cross
Oct. 1 – Lake Marion at Woodland*
Oct. 8 – Lake Marion at Philip Simmons*
Oct. 15 – Timberland at Lake Marion*
Oct. 22 – Lake Marion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Burke at Lake Marion*, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Bowman
The Mohawks notched only one win last season (1-5) and will be looking to add to the win column. Bethune-Bowman will compete in Class A Region 6 against Allendale-Fairfax, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Branchville and Estill.
The first game is Aug. 27 at Scott Branch.
Bethune-Bowman football schedule
Aug. 27 – Bethune-Bowman at Scotts Branch
Sept. 3 – Baptist Hill at Bethune-Bowman
Sept. 10 – Bethune-Bowman at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Sept. 17 – Charleston Math & Science at Bethune-Bowman
Sept. 24 – Edisto at Bethune-Bowman
Oct. 1 – Bethune-Bowman at Pelion
Oct. 8 – Bethune-Bowman at Allendale-Fairfax*
Oct. 15 – Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Bethune-Bowman*
Oct. 22 – Bethune-Bowman at Estill*
Oct. 29 – Branchville at Bethune-Bowman*, 7 p.m.
Branchville
The Branchville Yellow Jackets posted a 3-2 record last season. The Yellow Jackets open the season against Calhoun Falls Charter on Aug. 27. The Yellow Jackets will compete in Class A Region 6 against Allendale-Fairfax, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Bethune-Bowman and Estill.
Branchville football schedule
Aug. 27 – Branchville at Calhoun Falls Charter
Sept. 3 – Branchville at Denmark-Olar
Sept. 10 – North Charleston at Branchville
Sept. 17 – Whitmire at Branchville
Sept. 24 – Academic Magnet at Branchville
Oct. 1 – Allendale-Fairfax at Branchville*
Oct. 8 – Branchville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt*
Oct. 15 – Estill at Branchville*
Oct. 22 – Branchville at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Oct. 29 – Branchville at Bethune-Bowman*, 7 p.m.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
The Trojans won four games and lost three games (4-3) during the previous season. The Trojans will compete in Class A Region 3 against Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko and Wagener-Salley.
H-K-T faces Edisto in the opener on Aug. 27.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler football schedule
Aug. 27 – Edisto at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Sept. 10 - Bethune-Bowman at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Sept. 17 – Wagener-Salley at Bethune-Bowman*
Sept. 24 – Calhoun County at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler*
Oct. 1 – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Blackville-Hilda*
Oct. 8 – Williston-Elko at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler*
Oct. 15 – Denmark-Olar at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler*
Oct. 22 – Branchville at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Oct. 29 – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Ridge Spring-Monetta*, 7 p.m.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
The Red Raiders had a deep playoff run last year, making it to the third round before being defeated. B-E will take the field this season looking to make another run at a state title. The Red-Raiders will compete in Class A Region 6 against Allendale-Fairfax, Bethune-Bowman, Branchville and Estill.
B-E faces Bluffton in the opener on Aug. 27.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt football schedule
Aug. 27 – Bluffton at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Sept. 3 – Blackville-Hilda at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Sept. 10 – Military Magnet Academy at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Sept. 17 – Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Barnwell
Sept. 24 – Silver Bluff at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Oct. 1 – Estill at Bamberg-Ehrhardt*
Oct. 8 – Branchville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt*
Oct. 15 – Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Bethune-Bowman*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Allendale-Fairfax*
Denmark-Olar
The Denmark-Olar Vikings are another team looking to add to the win column this season. The Vikings notched a single win last season, going 1-7. The Vikings will be competing in Class A Region 3 against Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko and Wagener-Salley.
The first game is Aug. 20 at home vs. C.A. Johnson.
Denmark-Olar football schedule
Aug. 20 – C.A. Johnson at Denmark-Olar
Aug. 27 – Denmark-Olar at Estill
Sept. 3 – Branchville at Denmark-Olar
Sept. 10 – Eau Claire at Denmark-Olar
Sept. 17 – Denmark-Olar at Blackville-Hilda*
Oct. 1 – Denmark-Olar at Ridge Spring-Monetta*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – Calhoun County at Denmark-Olar*
Oct. 15 – Denmark-Olar at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler*
Oct. 22 – Wagener-Salley at Denmark-Olar*
Oct. 29 – Denmark-Olar at Williston-Elko*
Calhoun County
The Saints are coming off a 2-4 campaign and will be looking to secure more wins this season. CC will compete in Class A Region 3 against Blackville-Hilda, Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko and Wagener-Salley.
The opening game is Aug. 20 at Whale Branch.
Calhoun County football Schedule
Aug. 20 – Calhoun County at Whale Branch
Aug. 27- Calhoun County at Cross
Sept. 3 – Battery Creek at Calhoun County
Sept. 17 – Williston-Elko at Calhoun County*
Sept. 24 – Calhoun County at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler*
Oct. 8 – Calhoun County at Denmark-Olar*
Oct. 15 – Blackville-Hilda at Calhoun County
Oct. 22 – Calhoun County at Ridge Spring-Monetta*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Wagener-Salley at Calhoun County
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*Denotes Region Game
