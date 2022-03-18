T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 13, Dorchester Academy 6

Payton Schurlknight threw seven innings, gave up five hits and struck out 10 batters while adding a hit and two runs scored to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 13-6 win over Dorchester Academy Thursday.

Paige Shelton and Abigail Weathers each had two hits for Dorchester Academy.

Prestan Schurlknight led the Orangeburg Prep offense with three hits, two steals and scored three runs in the win. Erin Holliday had two hits, two runs and three RBI; Ryn Grubbs had two hits, scored two runs and had an RBI; Lauren Ballew had a hit and run scored; Anna Beth Lambrecht had two runs scored and Katherine Lambrecht had a triple, RBI and three stolen bases.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Hammond Monday at 5 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 6, Dorchester Academy 2

Orangeburg Prep's Layla Garrick earned the win, throwing five innings, allowing one hit and striking out five batters as the Lady Indians JV defeated Dorchester Academy 6-2 Thursday.

Garrick, Hannah Lambrecht and Jayme Culler each had a hit for the Orangeburg Prep. Payton Bordenkecher added a single and two RBIs.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Calhoun Academy Tuesday at 4 p.m.

