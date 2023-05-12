SCISA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Orangeburg Prep 6, Williamsburg Academy 0

Payton Schurlknight threw a complete game shutout allowing two hits and striking out nine batters to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 6-0 win over Williamsburg Academy Friday.

Prestan Schurlknight had two hits, stole two bases and scored two runs to lead the Lady Indians. Katherine Lambrecht had a hit, two stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs scored; Payton Schurlknight had two RBIs and Calee Hartzog scored two runs and stole a base.

Orangeburg Prep will face the winner of Carolina Academy and Williamsburg Academy Saturday at Patriots Park in Sumter.

Orangeburg Prep 12, Greenwood Christian 0

Orangeburg Prep opened the 3A state tournament with a 12-0 win over Greenwood Christian Friday. Prestan Schurlknight threw a complete game shutout allowing four hits and striking out three batters.

Hannah Lambrecht and Prestan Schurlknight each had two hits to lead the Lady Indians. Katherine Lambrecht, Lauren Ballew, Jane Walker Yonce, Layla Garrick and Calee Hartzog each added one hit.

Calhoun Academy 17, Patrick Henry 0

Calhoun Academy opened the 2A state tournament with a 17-0 win over Patrick Henry Friday in Sumter.

Lex Hiers led the Lady Cavs with two hits including a home run and four RBIs. Reagan Kizer added a home run and three RBIs and Skylar Ulmer had two hits and two RBIs.