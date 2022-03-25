T&D REGION SPORTS: OP blanks Ben Lippen

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Ben Lippen 0

Ann Griffith threw a complete game shutout, giving up five hits and striking out four batters to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 3-0 win over Ben Lippen Thursday.

Lauren Ballew and Ryn Grubbs combined for 12 defensive outs.

Katherine Lambrecht and Prestan Schurlknight each had two hits, a stolen base and run scored. Anna Beth Lambrecht and Erin Holliday each had RBI singles while Ballew had a hit, stole a base and scored a run.

Orangeburg Prep will face Colleton Prep on the road Monday beginning at 5 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 7, Ben Lippen 3

The JV Lady Indians scored seven runs in the seventh inning to defeat Ben Lippen 7-3 Thursday.

Natalie Hall and Riley Roe each had two hits and scored a run. Hannah Lambrecht and Jayme Culler each had a hit and scored a run.

McKenzie Johnson picked up the win after giving up two hits and striking out one batter.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Laurence Manning Thursday at 4 p.m.

