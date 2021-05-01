T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA, DA baseball get playoff wins

Carter Files scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes of play on Thursday, as the Edisto Cougars won 2-1 in a non-region game against Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

On the earlier goal for Edisto, Juan Salgado assisted Thomas Cole for the score.

Edisto did not make the Class 2A playoff bracket.

However, in Class A playoffs, Denmark-Olar will play host to Calhoun County on Tuesday, Branchville will play at Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday, Charleston Math & Science will play at Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Tuesday.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Holly Hill Academy 5

Patrick Henry Academy 4

Holly Hill Academy eliminated Patrick Henry Academy from SCISA Class A state playoffs on Friday, with a 5-4 win.

Kanyon Hitzler pitched for the win, going 2-and-2-thirds innings, allowing 5 hits and registering 2 strikeouts.

Marion Breland and Dyson Dantzler each had 3 hits for HHA, while Harley Watkins went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI. Breland scored 2 runs, while Dantzler, Watkins and Perrin Breland each scored a run.

HHA won 17-4 against Laurens Academy on Wednesday, thanks in part to 15 hits.