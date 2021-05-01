T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA, DA baseball get playoff wins

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 8
Orangeburg Prep 0
Orangeburg Prep dropped a home game to Calhoun Academy 8-0.
Payton Schurlknight struck out 5 and gave up 7 hits. Schurlknight and Anna Beth Lambrecht led Orangeburg Prep with one hit each.
Orangeburg Prep will return to action Tuesday hosting Lee Academy at 5:45 p.m.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edisto 11
Aiken 1
Edisto took an 11-1 non-region win against Aiken on Thursday.
Lexus Dukes pitched for the win, while Skylar Davis led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a grand slam home run and 7 RBI.
Hannah Breland went 2-for-3 for the Lady Cougars.
Edisto (8-5 overall) will play host to Branchville on Tuesday in a doubleheader, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Before game 2, Edisto will honor former longtime Edisto softball coach Cheryl Walling, who built the program and coached it for 32 years.
VARSITY SOCCER
Edisto 2
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 1
Carter Files scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes of play on Thursday, as the Edisto Cougars won 2-1 in a non-region game against Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
On the earlier goal for Edisto, Juan Salgado assisted Thomas Cole for the score.
Edisto did not make the Class 2A playoff bracket.
However, in Class A playoffs, Denmark-Olar will play host to Calhoun County on Tuesday, Branchville will play at Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday, Charleston Math & Science will play at Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Tuesday.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Holly Hill Academy 5
Patrick Henry Academy 4
Holly Hill Academy eliminated Patrick Henry Academy from SCISA Class A state playoffs on Friday, with a 5-4 win.
Kanyon Hitzler pitched for the win, going 2-and-2-thirds innings, allowing 5 hits and registering 2 strikeouts.
Marion Breland and Dyson Dantzler each had 3 hits for HHA, while Harley Watkins went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI. Breland scored 2 runs, while Dantzler, Watkins and Perrin Breland each scored a run.
HHA won 17-4 against Laurens Academy on Wednesday, thanks in part to 15 hits.
That followed up an opening postseason loss to Patrick Henry, by a 12-11 score.
The Raiders will play at W.W. King Academy on Monday in another elimination game.
Richard Winn Academy 5
Andrew Jackson Academy 3
Richard Winn Academy got 6-and-2-thirds innings pitched by Rob Wilson, who also homered, as the Eagles eliminated Andrew Jackson Academy 5-3 in SCISA Class A playoffs on Friday.
Dorchester Academy 9, Clarendon Hall 7
JV SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 1
Orangeburg Prep 0
Orangeburg Prep lost Friday afternoon to Calhoun Academy in JV softball action 1-0. Prestan Schurlknight of OP and Patterson Arant for Calhoun Academy pitched four complete innings, each giving up no hits for either team. Arant struck out four and walked four and Schurlknight struck out eight and walked four.
Calhoun scored again in the top of the fifth but the game was stopped before the inning could be completed.
OPS returns to action Tuesday at home against Lee Academy at 4 p.m.