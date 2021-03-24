T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto baseball tops O-W, OPS softball drops region game

Orangeburg Prep dropped a region game on the road 6-1 to Lee Academy on Wednesday.

Payton Schurlknight led the Lady Indians with 2 hits. Katherine Lambrecht, Ryn Grubbs, Anna Beth Lambrecht, and Skylar Stillinger each had one hit.

Orangeburg Prep’s pitchers, Payton Schurlknight and Lauren Ballew, combined for 6 strikeouts.

Orangeburg Prep’s next game will be on Tuesday at Colleton Prep.

JV SOFTBALL

LMA takes two from OPS

The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians junior varsity softball team dropped two games at home on Wednesday to Laurence Manning Academy.

In the first game, LMA won 10-9. Layla Garrick pitched five innings, surrendering four hits, while striking out four. Emma Grace Truett got the win in the circle for the Swampcats, giving up seven hits and striking out seven.

Hannah Lambrecht had three hits, including a double, Prestan Schurlknight had two hits including a double, while Calee Hartzog and Layla Garrick had singles and Savannah McClain added a double.