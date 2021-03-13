 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy softball teams get region wins
0 comments
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy softball teams get region wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports, library, softball, illustration

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 15

Lee Academy 5

ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy opened region play with a 15-5 home win against Lee Academy on Friday.

Rebekah Haigler pitched for the win.

Leading Hitters for CA: Kailey Shannon 4-for-5 with a double; Haigler 2-for-3 with a double; Izabel Haigler 2-for-3; Blakley Kingsmore 3-for-5; Bari Arden Arant with a 3-run home run; Belle Polin, Paige Bronson, and Coker Carson with one hit apiece.

Calhoun Academy is 7-1 and will play at Carolina Academy in Lake City on Thursday.

JV SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 10

Lee Academy 6

ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy took a 10-6 home win against Lee Academy on Friday.

Patterson Arant pitched for the win.

Leading Hitters for CA: Jane Reed Holeman 2-for-2 with a triple; Morgan Myers 2-for-3 with a double; Arant 2-for-3; Cate Covington, Kaylee Zeigler, Mattie Sikes, and Adalynne Fallaw with one hit apiece.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more

Calhoun Academy is 4-2 and will play at Carolina Academy in Lake City on Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News