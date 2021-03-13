T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy softball teams get region wins

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 15
Lee Academy 5
ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy opened region play with a 15-5 home win against Lee Academy on Friday.
Rebekah Haigler pitched for the win.
Leading Hitters for CA: Kailey Shannon 4-for-5 with a double; Haigler 2-for-3 with a double; Izabel Haigler 2-for-3; Blakley Kingsmore 3-for-5; Bari Arden Arant with a 3-run home run; Belle Polin, Paige Bronson, and Coker Carson with one hit apiece.
Calhoun Academy is 7-1 and will play at Carolina Academy in Lake City on Thursday.
JV SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 10
Lee Academy 6
ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy took a 10-6 home win against Lee Academy on Friday.
Patterson Arant pitched for the win.
Leading Hitters for CA: Jane Reed Holeman 2-for-2 with a triple; Morgan Myers 2-for-3 with a double; Arant 2-for-3; Cate Covington, Kaylee Zeigler, Mattie Sikes, and Adalynne Fallaw with one hit apiece.
Calhoun Academy is 4-2 and will play at Carolina Academy in Lake City on Thursday.