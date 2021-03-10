T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy softball gets 11-10 win

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 11

Colleton Prep 10

Calhoun Academy took an 11-10 win against Colleton Prep on Tuesday.

Picking up the pitching win in the circle was Rebekah Haigler.

Leading Hitters for CA: Blakley Kingsmore 3-for-4, 2 home runs; Bari Arden Arant 3-for-4, home run, double; Belle Polin 2-for-3, double; and Rebekah Haigler 2-for-4, triple.

Calhoun Academy (5-1 record) was to play Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday at home.

JV SOFTBALL

Calhoun Academy 14

Colleton Prep 5

Calhoun Academy took a 14-5 win on Tuesday against Colleton Prep, with Patterson Arant getting the pitching win.

Leading Hitters for CA: Cate Covington 3-for-4, triple; Morgan Myers 2-for-2, triple; Arant, Kaylee Zeigler, Jayden Waltz, and Adalynne Fallaw with a hit each.

Calhoun Academy (3-1 record) was to play Laurence Manning Academy at home on Wednesday.

