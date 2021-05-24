 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E softball wins Game 1 of Lower State in extra innings
T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E softball wins Game 1 of Lower State in extra innings

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 9

Lake View 8 (9 Innings)

LAKE VIEW — Bamberg-Ehrhardt managed to score the winning run in the 9th inning to take a 9-8 win against host Lake View in Game One of the South Carolina High School League Class A State Championship Series on Monday in Dillon County.

The two teams will meet for Game Two of the best-of-three series in Bamberg on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with the Lady Raiders needing just one win to advance to the state title series.

Riley Johnson pitched all 9 innings to pick up the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders. She struck out 2, allowed 7 hits and 5 walks.

Lake View made 7 errors in the contest, compared to just 3 errors by Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

The Lady Raiders scored first in the bottom of the 2nd after Mikayla Hallman reached base on a single and was later plated by a single from Reagan Johnson.

The Lady Gators answered with one run in the third.

B-E added to the score when Elaney Sanders and Amanda Ahlin each reached base on singles in the top of the 5th. Riley Johnson bunted and reached base on a fielder's choice, scoring Sanders. Ahlin then scored on a passed ball and Riley Johnson scored on a Jakiah Wilson' grounder to second.

With the score 5-2 in the bottom of the 6th, several errors and some key hits from the Lady Gators had B-E down 8-5.

But the Lady Raiders answered with three runs of their own in the top the 7th, with hits from Wilson and Reagan Johnson.

That tied the game at 8-8, forcing extra-inning play.

It took 2 extra innings and international tiebreaker play for B-E to go up 9-8 in the top of the 9th on an RBI-single from Wallis Rutland.

Leading hitters for the Lady Raiders: Sanders (3-for-5, double, RBI); Reagan Johnson (3-for-5, double, 3 RBI); Rutland, Ahlin, Jakiah Wilson and Hallman each had singles and combined for 3 RBI.

Lake View's Raven Locklear pitched all 9 innings for the Lady Gators, allowing 10 hits and 2 walks against 10 strikeouts to shoulder the loss.

Baxleigh Arnette went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and 3 RBI for Lake View, while Locklear added a home run, and Emma King Hollie Scott, Zandasia McNeil and Spivey Evans each contributed an RBI.

