T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E softball wins Game 1 of Lower State in extra innings

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 9

Lake View 8 (9 Innings)

LAKE VIEW — Bamberg-Ehrhardt managed to score the winning run in the 9th inning to take a 9-8 win against host Lake View in Game One of the South Carolina High School League Class A State Championship Series on Monday in Dillon County.

The two teams will meet for Game Two of the best-of-three series in Bamberg on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with the Lady Raiders needing just one win to advance to the state title series.

Riley Johnson pitched all 9 innings to pick up the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders. She struck out 2, allowed 7 hits and 5 walks.

Lake View made 7 errors in the contest, compared to just 3 errors by Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

The Lady Raiders scored first in the bottom of the 2nd after Mikayla Hallman reached base on a single and was later plated by a single from Reagan Johnson.

The Lady Gators answered with one run in the third.