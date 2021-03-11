 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: AJA, CA softball teams get wins
T&D REGION SPORTS: AJA, CA softball teams get wins

  • Updated
Sports, library, softball, illustration

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 19

St. John's Christian 6

MONCKS CORNER — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 19-6 win against St. John's Christian on Thursday.

Avery Peek went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and 4 RBI, while Morgan Walling was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI. Jasmine Bishop, Brianna Crosby, Savannah Lee, and Hannah Scharber added one hit each.

Scharber pitched a complete game, striking out six, to get the win on the mound for the Warriors.

Andrew Jackson (3-0) will travel to Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday to play at 6 p.m.

Calhoun Academy 18

Laurence Manning Academy 15

ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy took an 18-15 win against Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday.

Rebekah Haigler picked up the pitching win.

Leading Hitters for CA: Bari Arden Arant was 3-for-4 with a grand slam, 2 doubles, and 6 RBI; Rebekah Haigler was 2-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBI; Kailey Shannon was 2-for-3 with a double; Belle Polin was 3-for-5 with 2 RBI; Izabel Haigler was 2-for-5; Reagan Kizer, Paige Bronson, Blakley Kingsmore, and Coker Carson each added a hit.

Calhoun Academy (6-1 record) plays Friday at home against Lee Academy to open region play.

