T&D REGION SPORTS: AJA, CA softball teams get wins

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 19
St. John's Christian 6
MONCKS CORNER — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 19-6 win against St. John's Christian on Thursday.
Avery Peek went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and 4 RBI, while Morgan Walling was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI. Jasmine Bishop, Brianna Crosby, Savannah Lee, and Hannah Scharber added one hit each.
Scharber pitched a complete game, striking out six, to get the win on the mound for the Warriors.
Andrew Jackson (3-0) will travel to Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday to play at 6 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 18
Laurence Manning Academy 15
ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy took an 18-15 win against Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday.
Rebekah Haigler picked up the pitching win.
Leading Hitters for CA: Bari Arden Arant was 3-for-4 with a grand slam, 2 doubles, and 6 RBI; Rebekah Haigler was 2-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBI; Kailey Shannon was 2-for-3 with a double; Belle Polin was 3-for-5 with 2 RBI; Izabel Haigler was 2-for-5; Reagan Kizer, Paige Bronson, Blakley Kingsmore, and Coker Carson each added a hit.
Calhoun Academy (6-1 record) plays Friday at home against Lee Academy to open region play.