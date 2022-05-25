Sweet Sixteen: Offensive outburst leads B-E to title

It was a subdued celebration on the mound after Bamberg-Ehrhardt recorded the final out Wednesday in its 16-0 win over Lewisville.

The team gathered in the pitching circle for a group hug as tears began to flow. The Lady Raiders put on a dominating performance that left little doubt who would be raising the state championship trophy at the end of the night.

The win gave Bamberg-Ehrhardt the Class A state championship, and the school's first state title in the sport.

"We don't do this a lot," B-E senior Elaney Sanders said. "It's a huge deal that we made history. This has never been done before. It's a dream come true, we immediately burst into tears right after the last out, it means everything to me. I'm so proud to be a Raider."

Like a majority of the postseason, B-E was able to get off to a good start putting up two runs in the first inning. Jakiah Wilson delivered a two-out single that scored both runs.

In the second inning, the Lady Raiders were able to load the bases with nobody out. B-E head coach Robert Williams said his team did not take advantage of runners on base in the first game of the series Tuesday, but his team answered the call Wednesday.

Amanda Ahlin, Mikayla Hallman, Sanders and Maddie Hutto each came through with RBIs to make the score 6-0.

"Last night we had runners on base and couldn't get the big hit," Williams said. "We got some big ones tonight. We were able to get a lead and that makes it pretty easy on our pitching and defense."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt added six more in the third inning as Marin Moody, Hallman, Sanders, Hutto and Wallis Rutland each had RBIs. Gracen Zeigler also scored on a wild pitch after pinch-running for pitcher Riley Johnson.

The Lady Raiders left no doubt in the fourth inning as Sanders delivered a grand slam home run to make the score 16-0.

"Yesterday we were not able to finish innings," Sanders said. "We left runners on base all game, so we came in today thinking we were just going to hit the ball the way we know how. There was no pressure, we knew we could beat this team."

After receiving the state championship and medal, Hallman became emotional talking about her team.

"This means the world to me," Hallman said. "Just being able to win with the people you've played with forever, this is what you work for. This isn't a team, it's a family, and all 13 of those girls are my sisters. Those teams from last year (after losing the Lower State championship) helped fuel the happy tears this year."

Williams gave credit to his team after the game.

"This is a special group, there's not a lot of coaching just refining a few things and letting them play," Williams said. "This feels great, but they did all the work, I'm just here to hand in the lineup card."

