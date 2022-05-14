SCISA SOFTBALL: Lady Saints head for title series

Clarendon Hall softball punched its ticket to the SCISA Class A championship series after defeating Jefferson Davis 11-1 Saturday in Sumter.

After opening the tournament with wins over St. John's Christian and Wardlaw Academy, Clarendon Hall needed just one win over JDA to clinch the bracket.

Clarendon Hall was in a familiar position last season, needing just one win over JDA, but the Lady Raiders earned a 6-3 victory before eventually falling in the second game.

Bays wanted to make sure his team realized what was at stake Saturday.

"This team came into the season with high expectations," Bays said. "We were in this same position last season, and we reminded our girls that we took it lightly. We knew we had to be beat twice, and JDA got one. This year, we wanted to get a little revenge and not have to go to a second game."

The Lady Saints wasted little time, scoring eight runs in the first inning. Sidney Berry led the way with a double that scored two runs. Colleen McIntosh, McKenley Wells, Maggie Harrington and Autumn Osteen added RBIs in the inning.

"These girls have a lot of fight in them," Bays said. "Several have stepped up during this postseason run. Mandy Wells (a ninth grader) has been consistent all year long. Her bat has been lights out. The who team has stepped it up the last couple of games."

Gylian Googe got a run back for Jefferson Davis in the fifth inning, but another Berry double in the sixth allowed two more runs to score in a walk-off victory.

It will be a rematch of last year's Class A state championship series as Wardlaw defeated W.W. King Academy twice Saturday to advance out of the other bracket. Wardlaw swept Clarendon 2-0 in last year's series, but the Lady Saints knocked off Wardlaw in this year's tournament.

"The one positive note is we got over the Wardlaw hump on Thursday," Bays said. "We were able to beat them in a shootout. It was a struggle, but this team knows they can beat them. I think we're really focused and ready to go into this thing."

Clarendon Hall and Wardlaw will meet Monday in the first of a three-game series.

Jefferson Davis Academy 9, Dorchester Academy 3

Jefferson Davis and Dorchester Academy met in an elimination game to see who would move on to face Clarendon Hall.

Dorchester built and early 3-1 lead before Jefferson Davis scored seven runs in the sixth inning led by Natalie Creech's two RBI triple. An overthrow allowed Creech to score from third.

Lauren Creel, Addison Ruff and Paige Shelton each had RBI singles to lead Dorchester Academy.

Jefferson Davis Academy's Ansley Grace Still had three doubles and two RBIs to lead the Lady Raiders.

Wardlaw Academy 11, Andrew Jackson Academy 0

Wardlaw Academy defeated Andrew Jackson Academy 11-0 to eliminate the Lady Warriors from the SCISA Class A state playoffs.

Calhoun Academy 15, Thomas Heyward 5

After falling to Williamsburg Academy Thursday night, Calhoun Academy had to fight through the loser's bracket in order to make it to the Class 2A state championship series.

The Lady Cavaliers opened Saturday afternoon with an elimination game against Thomas Heyward Academy.

Thomas Heyward jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Calhoun Academy answered in the bottom of the inning when Kailey Shannon drove in two runs with a single. Coker Carson followed with a single to score Shannon.

After a Thomas Heyward home run tied the game 3-3, Calhoun Academy took control in the third inning scoring 9 runs led by Regean Kizer and Skyler Ulmer who each drove in two runs. Alexis Hiers added a two-run home run.

Leading 13-5 in the sixth inning Carson and Kizer led off with doubles and Ulmer drove in Kizer to get the walk-off win.

Pee Dee Academy 3, Calhoun Academy 2

Calhoun Academy advanced to the bracket final, but had to beat Pee Dee Academy twice in order to advance to the SCISA Class 2A state championship series.

Pee Dee Academy took an early 1-0 lead before Blakley Kingsmore tied the game in the fourth inning with a solo home run. Anslea Aaron added an RBI double that scored Kailey Shannon to give the Lady Cavaliers a 2-1 lead.

Pee Dee Academy got a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game and Lizzie McCaskill hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Lady Eagles the victory.

Calhoun Academy finishes the season 22-4 and 4-0 in region play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0