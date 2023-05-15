Alexis Hiers threw a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out eight batters to help lead Calhoun Academy to 4-0 win over Clarendon Hall Monday in St. Matthews.

“(Alexis) is just a phenomenal ball player who wants the ball in these big-time situations,” Calhoun Academy head coach Matt Polin said. “Clarendon Hall is a great team, but she did a great job of putting the ball where they were unable to make solid contact.”

Clarendon Hall head coach Jeffery Bays said Monday’s loss can be attributed to lack of production during key situations in the game.

“We got a few hits, but just couldn’t get that timely hit,” Bays said. “We made some adjustments (late in the game), but when we did hit the ball, it was right to someone.”

Both teams struggled at the plate early, but Calhoun Academy was able to load the bases in the bottom half of the third inning.

Coker Carson scored the Lady Cavaliers’ first run on a pass ball. Patterson Arant added a second run on an infield single.

“We didn’t make any errors (tonight) but we had some mistakes,” Bays said. “We let some runners advance when they shouldn’t have. We just lost focus.”

Calhoun Academy added two more runs in the sixth as Blakley Kingsmore singled to drive in Sarah Grace Kizer. Hiers followed with a single that scored Kingsmore to give the Lady Cavs a 4-0 lead.

Clarendon Hall looked to get on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh when Olivia Wilson opened the inning with a double. She advanced to third with two outs and tried to score on a bloop single that hit in front of Calhoun Academy right fielder Anslea Aaron. The sophomore quickly scooped up the ball and threw home to get Wilson at the plate for the final out.

“This team did what it had to do to win the game, and that’s what matters,” Polin said. “It’s all-heart, all-hustle, smash mouth softball that’s what I’ve been telling (this group) since they were in seventh and eighth grade. They’re now just starting to see it. Tonight’s game could have gone either way, but we got the hits when we needed.”

Clarendon Hall seemed upbeat after the loss as the series shifts to Summerton for Tuesday’s second game. The Lady Saints are no strangers to having their backs against the wall.

“We had to be beat twice Saturday (at the state tournament) by Dillon Christian,” Bays said. “They came out and beat us 8-0, but we rallied in the second game to win 13-1. We put up five runs in the first inning. It’s a three-game series for a reason. We’re not going to quit, we’re going to keep our heads high. You’ll see a different team tomorrow night.”

Calhoun Academy will travel to face Clarendon Hall in the second game of the SCISA Class 2A state championship series. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.