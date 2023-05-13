Needing one win to advance to the SCISA Class 2A state championship series, Calhoun Academy rallied twice to defeat Colleton Prep 7-4 Saturday in Sumter.

“These girls have showed nothing but heart all season,” Calhoun Academy head coach Matt Polin said. “That’s what made them win today, it wasn’t talent...it was the heart.”

Colleton Prep opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning. The Lady Cavs cut the lead in half with a solo home run from Skyler Ulmer in the second inning.

Colleton Prep answered with a home run in the third inning, pushing the lead to 3-1, but CA’s Blakely Kingsmore hit a solo home run in the home half to cut the Lady War Hawks’ lead to 3-2.

It looked as if Ulmer had given Calhoun Academy the lead with a grand slam home run, but it was ruled foul. She would fly out to end the inning leaving three runners on base.

Down to their last three outs, Kingsmore led off the seventh inning with a walk and stole second. After another walk, Reagan Kizer lofted a double that tied the game 3-3. With runners on second and third, Colleton Prep elected to load the bases. The War Hawks would get two strike outs and a pop out to get out of a jam.

Colleton Prep would score a run in the top of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead, and again needed just three outs to force a winner-take-all game. The Lady Cavs would tie the game after an RBI double from Ava Cuttino. After an intentional walk to Kingsmore, Lexi Hiers delivered a walk-off three-run home run that sent Calhoun Academy to the state championship series.

“In year’s past, we’ve been a good team, but we haven’t delivered,” Kingsmore said. “This team has followed through, and everybody had a role in this win today.”

Hiers, who also earned the win as the starting pitcher, said Colleton Prep did a good job of not giving her much to hit.

“My earlier strike out, I was fishing,” Hiers said. “I knew if I got one down the middle I would make it count.”

Calhoun Academy will face Clarendon Hall for the state championship. The Lady Saints defeated Dillon Christian to advance to the state title series. The first game of the three-game series will be played at Calhoun Academy Monday at 5:30 p.m. Game Two will be Tuesday at Clarendon Hall and a neutral site will be decided if a third game is needed Wednesday.

“At the beginning of the season, I told these girls we were going to the state championship,” Polin said. “The only tears I wanted to see, were tears of joy.”

Orangeburg Prep advances to Class 3A state title series

After dropping its first game Saturday, Orangeburg Prep defeated Williamsburg Academy 10-1 to advance to the Class 3A state championship series.

“Between games, just told the team to stay positive and stay together,” Orangeburg Prep head coach Marty Kinard said. “It’s a fun group, and they’ve been resiliant all year. It’s a group that doesn’t like to lose.”

Payton Schurlknight threw a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out eight batters. She improved to 11-4 on the season.

Prestan Schrulknight had three hits including a double and a home run and scored twice to help lead the Lady Indians.

“The key for us was to set the tone early,” Kinard said. “We scored a run in the first, and then have a big inning to go up 4-0 against one of the best pitchers in SCISA. (Prestan) came up huge for us with runners in scoring position. She was due for a game like that.”

Jane Walker Yonce had two hits, two stolen bases and scored a run; Hannah Lambrecht had two hits, two stolen bases and scored two runs; JuliAnn Griffith, Calee Hartzog, Katherine Lambrecht, Payton Schurlknight and Lauren Ballew each had a hit and scored a run.

Earlier in the day, Orangeburg Prep fell to Williamsburg Academy 8-3. The Lady Stallions built a 6-0 lead, but the Lady Indians fought to score three in the sixth to cut the lead to 6-3. Williamsburg Academy would add to in the seventh, forcing a winner-take-all game for later in the afternoon.

Payton Schurlknight threw six innings in Game One, striking out seven batters. Lauren Ballew had two hits including a double and an RBI to help lead the Lady Indians. Calee Hartzog singled and scored a run; Prestan Schurlknight and Katherine Lambrecht each singled, scored a run and drove in a run.

Orangeburg Prep will face Pee Dee Academy in a three-game series beginning Monday at Pee Dee. Tuesday’s game will be played at Orangeburg Prep with a neutral site planned for a potential third game.

“Pee Dee has won a state championship before, so they know what to do,” Kinard said. “For us, it’s about not being satisfied. We have to continue to play good defense, use our speed and try to score a ton of runs.”

Holly Hill outlasts Wyman King to advance to title series

Holly Hill Academy defeated Wyman King Academy to advance to the Class A state championship series. The Lady Raiders will face Jefferson Davis Academy who defeated Wardlaw to advance to the state title series.