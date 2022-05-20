HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: B-E takes Lower State crown

After falling short last season, Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball defeated Hannah-Pamplico 6-1 to win the Class A Lower State championship.

"This has been our dream," B-E's Amanda Ahlin said. "Especially after not getting past Lower State last year. We've been working toward this moment our whole lives."

The Lady Raiders shut out Hannah-Pamplico to start the Lower State championship bracket. B-E head coach Robert Williams talked about how important it was for his team to get off to a good start Friday.

"Going down there, holding them scoreless, then jumping on them tonight pretty quick made them start to press a little bit," Williams said. "I think it helped us relax."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt took advantage of some walks and errors to score three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jakiah Wilson led the way with a two RBI double in the inning.

"I jumped on the second pitch I saw, and it felt good," Wilson said. "It's taken a lot for this team to get here. We've grown up together, and I'm just grateful to get this experience."

The Lady Raiders would add two more in the third as Wilson led off the inning with a hit followed by Wallis Rutland reaching on an error. Both runners would score to make the score 5-0.

Hannah-Pamplico cut the deficit to 5-1 after a leadoff double, but B-E would get a double play to end the threat.

"Defensively I thought we played pretty solid," Williams said. "Riley (Johnson) pitched another great game and we put the ball in play when we had to."

Johnson pitched a complete game shutout earlier in the playoffs against Hannah-Pamplico. Friday she threw another seven innings allowing one run.

"The key was just to stay calm and play our game," Johnson said. "I'm very proud to be a part of this team, we've never done anything like this before."

MiKayla Hallman would get the run back in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double that scored Marin Moody.

Elaney Sanders talked about how much it would mean for this group of seniors to go out as state champions.

We've been dreaming about getting a ring," Sanders said. "In volleyball, we fell short twice. Softball last year we fell short. This is all we've been striving for this year is making it to state and now to follow through and win."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt advances to face Lewisville who defeated McBee for the Class A Upper State title Friday

