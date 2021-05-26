Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball shut out, face decisive Game Three in Lower State Championship Series

BAMBERG — The Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball team had found ways to score both early and late in Monday's 9-8 extra-innings win at Lake View.
But, on Wednesday at home, in Game Two of the South Carolina High School League Class A Lower State Championship series, the Lady Raiders (21-3 record) found no way to plate a single run.
The Lake View Lady Gators (23-5 record) rebounded on the road for an 11-0 shutout, forcing a decisive Game Three on Saturday.
The two teams will meet on the Manning High School field as a neutral site on Saturday at a time that has not yet been determined. The side considered the home team will be decided by a coin toss.
In Wednesday's game, the Lady Raiders struggled on defense, making four errors. Meanwhile, the Lady Gators did not make an error in the contest.
Lake View got off the bus from Dillon County scoring runs, as the Lady Gators plated 2 runs in the top of the first inning.
LV then added one run in the fifth inning, 2 in the sixth inning, and 6 runs in the seventh inning.
The visitors collected 9 hits in the contest, while the Lady Raiders managed just 2 hits off of Lady Gators' ace Raven Locklear.
Riley Johnson pitched 6-and-2-thirds innings for Bamberg-Ehrhardt, allowing 11 earned runs on 9 hits and 5 walks, while collecting 4 strikeouts.
Locklear finished with 4 strikeouts against just 2 walks for Lake View.
Lake View was led on offense by Zandasia McNeil (3-for-4, home run, triple, 5 RBI), Bailey Miller (2-for-3), Emma King (1-for-2, double, RBI), Raven Locklear (1-for-4, 4 RBI).
IN OTHER LOWER STATE PLAYOFF ACTION
SOFTBALL: Darlington 8, Colleton County 4 – Falcons win the series, 2-0 and advance to the Class 4A state finals next week
Dillon 6, Aynor 2 – Wildcats win the series, 2-0 and advance to the Class 3A state finals next week
BASEBALL: Lake View, Green Sea Floyds 2 – Wild Gators win the series, 2-0 and advance to the Class 1A state finals next week
The South Carolina Softball Coaches Association released all-state teams on Tuesday:
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
Savannah Chambers, Crescent; Samantha Carver, Chesnee; Emme Buzhardt, Gray Collegiate; Yancey Dingler, Buford; Lakyn Phillips, Pelion; Emily Dawson, Timberland; Faith Calloway, Andrews; Kylie Campbell, Ninety-Six; Paige Scruggs, Chesnee; Amie Johnson, Batesburg-Leesville; Maddie Baker, Andrew Jackson; Katie Henri, Pelion; Abbi Harwood, Timberland; Jena Stutler, Latta; Mackenzie Porter, Liberty; Ali Scruggs, Chesnee; Natalee Herron, Saluda; Reghan Stiefle, Abbeville; Maddie Hutto, Barnwell; Ansley Connelly, Woodland; Savannah Moore, Andrews; Shenandoah Bishop, Chesnee; Hayley Gaskins, Timberland; Lexus Dukes, Edisto
CLASS A ALL-STATE
Weslyn Bensel, Dixie; Jordan Spradley, McBee; Gracie Starnes, Wagener-Salley; Hannah Hickman, East Clarendon; Raven Locklear, Lake View; Riley Johnson, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Nichole Galloway, Lowcountry Leadership; Kelli Ann Carter, Southside Christian; Abby Furr, Lewisville; Mikala Middlebrooks, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Maddie Newsom, East Clarendon; Emma King, Lake View; Amanda Ahlin, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Hannah Foster, Ware Shoals; Deja Smith, McBee; Katelyn Hearn, Wagener-Salley; CeCe Lamb, Johnsonville; Elaney Sanders, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Leanna Eison, Whitmire; Selena Rollins, Lewisville; Chara Wooten, Williston-Elko; Olivia Powell, Johnsonville; Olivia Banks, Branchville; Baxleigh Arnette, Lake View