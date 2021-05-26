Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball shut out, face decisive Game Three in Lower State Championship Series

BAMBERG — The Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball team had found ways to score both early and late in Monday's 9-8 extra-innings win at Lake View.

But, on Wednesday at home, in Game Two of the South Carolina High School League Class A Lower State Championship series, the Lady Raiders (21-3 record) found no way to plate a single run.

The Lake View Lady Gators (23-5 record) rebounded on the road for an 11-0 shutout, forcing a decisive Game Three on Saturday.

The two teams will meet on the Manning High School field as a neutral site on Saturday at a time that has not yet been determined. The side considered the home team will be decided by a coin toss.

In Wednesday's game, the Lady Raiders struggled on defense, making four errors. Meanwhile, the Lady Gators did not make an error in the contest.

Lake View got off the bus from Dillon County scoring runs, as the Lady Gators plated 2 runs in the top of the first inning.

LV then added one run in the fifth inning, 2 in the sixth inning, and 6 runs in the seventh inning.

The visitors collected 9 hits in the contest, while the Lady Raiders managed just 2 hits off of Lady Gators' ace Raven Locklear.