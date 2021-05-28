 Skip to main content
B-E softball in SCHSL Class A Lower State final on Saturday
B-E softball in SCHSL Class A Lower State final on Saturday

B-E softball gets pep talk

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball team gets words of encouragement from Robert Williams, Lady Raiders head coach, during Wednesday's Game Two of the SCHSL Class A Softball Lower State Championship against Lake View in Bamberg.

 YON LINE, T&D CORRESPONDENT

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball team split the opening games in the South Carolina High School League Class A Lower State Championship series earlier this week.

The Lady Raiders (21-3 record) will take on Lake View in the deciding game in the best-of-three series on Saturday at Manning High School at 2 p.m.

The side considered the home team will be decided by a coin toss.

B-E won Game One of the series on Monday at Lake View with a 9-8 score in 9 innings.

The Lady Gators (23-5 record) bounced back to even the series with an 11-0 shutout win at Bamberg on Wednesday.

B-E is led by South Carolina Softball Coaches Association all-state players Riley Johnson, Amanda Ahlin and Elaney Sanders.

