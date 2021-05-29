B-E softball falls 7-4 in Lower State title game

MANNING — The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders finished a strong 2021 softball season one win away from the South Carolina High School League Class A state title series.

A 7-4 loss to Lake View at Manning High School in the Lower State Championship on Saturday made it a 21-4 final record for B-E.

Lake View (24-5 record) scored 5 runs in the first two innings and held on for the victory.

B-E had won Game 1 by a 9-8 score in 9 innings at Lake View on Monday, before dropping Wednesday’s Game 2 in an 11-0 shutout at home.

Lake View will begin the Class A state title series on Tuesday at Dixie, the team that swept High Point 2-0 in the Upper State Championship series.

With only one senior on the roster, the Lady Raiders will return most of this year’s talent next season, However, without a senior, the Lady Gators will also be a strong team in 2022.

“We had a good season, but we just lost to a great team,” said Robert Williams, B-E head coach. “Hopefully, we’ll be back next year, they’ll probably be back next year. We just have to do what it takes to see them again, if we can make it back.