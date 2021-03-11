 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS: CC, Edisto soccer teams pick up wins
0 comments
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS: CC, Edisto soccer teams pick up wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY Generic sports logo 3

VARSITY SOCCER

Calhoun County 2

Keenan 0

COLUMBIA — Calhoun County is off to its best start in years, winning 2-0 on Thursday at Keenan to move to 2-0 this season.

The Saints got one goal apiece from Hugo Rivera and Manuel Mender-Vasa.

Kaden Endsley assisted on both scores.

CC will play at Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.

Edisto 2

Silver Bluff 1

Edisto took a 2-1 win against Silver Bluff on Friday in Region 5-2A action, making it the second region win for the Cougars this season.

Juan Salgado scored the first goal for Edisto, with an assist from Collin Hall.

Trace Tillman Williams scored the second goal for the Cougars.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more

Jacob Nix collected 23 saves in goal for Edisto, which will play Thursday at Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News