T&D REGION SPORTS: CC, Edisto soccer teams pick up wins

VARSITY SOCCER

Calhoun County 2

Keenan 0

COLUMBIA — Calhoun County is off to its best start in years, winning 2-0 on Thursday at Keenan to move to 2-0 this season.

The Saints got one goal apiece from Hugo Rivera and Manuel Mender-Vasa.

Kaden Endsley assisted on both scores.

CC will play at Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.

Edisto 2

Silver Bluff 1

Edisto took a 2-1 win against Silver Bluff on Friday in Region 5-2A action, making it the second region win for the Cougars this season.

Juan Salgado scored the first goal for Edisto, with an assist from Collin Hall.

Trace Tillman Williams scored the second goal for the Cougars.

Jacob Nix collected 23 saves in goal for Edisto, which will play Thursday at Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 7 p.m.

