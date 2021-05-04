Smith returns to T&D Region to coach basketball at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Basketball coach Jacob E. Smith Sr. believed for years that one day he would move back to Orangeburg County and coach near where his coaching career began.
Smith has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District to serve as head boys basketball coach at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School and a math teacher at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School.
Stefon Milhouse coached the H-K-T program for the past six seasons.
Both Smith and his wife, Nakia, graduated from South Carolina State University. After graduation, Smith began his coaching career in 2001 at Branchville High School.
Since then, he has coached on all five classification levels in the South Carolina High School League ranks, with high school head coaching stops that have included Swansea, North Charleston, Manning, Cheraw, Colleton County, Fort Dorchester and Cane Bay.
"I've been kind of blessed my entire career and knew I would one day like to move back to this area, where both my wife and I graduated from South Carolina State, where all of our kids were born, where we have friends and family," Smith said. "We had been looking for a chance to get back to the area.
"And, it's kind of fitting, since I started off as a Class A coach in Orangeburg County. I've been blessed to coach in all classifications. And I'm glad to bring my experience on all levels to a Hunter-Kinard-Tyler program that I'm real familiar with and that has had success over the years."
Smith said Aric Samuel, the current Crestwood High head boys basketball coach, is a friend of his and he recalls when Samuel led H-K-T to the 2005 SCHSL Class A state championship win.
"H-K-T has rich tradition in athletics and academics," Smith said. "I look forward to my teams there competing at a high level. We hope to send guys off to college and use the opportunity to further their careers.
"About 30 of my players have gone on to play collegiate sports. In fact, Chaz Williams, who played for me at Branchville and played and coached at USC-Salkehatchie, is going to be my assistant coach at H-K-T. I'm looking forward to this opportunity and I look forward to giving the community all I have for these kids, to help make them better people."
Smith plans to get some type of youth recreation basketball organized locally, along with setting up a travel AAU or Big Shots Basketball type of tournament team or teams.
As the teacher of a core school subject, Smith said he has long known the importance of stressing both academics and athletics. Five of his former players are coaches, and one has won a state championship in Georgia.
Smith has a career high school head coaching record of 235-170, has won region championships at Branchville, North Charleston and Cheraw, and was a 2017 North-South All-Star coach.