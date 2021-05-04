Smith returns to T&D Region to coach basketball at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Basketball coach Jacob E. Smith Sr. believed for years that one day he would move back to Orangeburg County and coach near where his coaching career began.

Smith has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District to serve as head boys basketball coach at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School and a math teacher at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School.

Stefon Milhouse coached the H-K-T program for the past six seasons.

Both Smith and his wife, Nakia, graduated from South Carolina State University. After graduation, Smith began his coaching career in 2001 at Branchville High School.

Since then, he has coached on all five classification levels in the South Carolina High School League ranks, with high school head coaching stops that have included Swansea, North Charleston, Manning, Cheraw, Colleton County, Fort Dorchester and Cane Bay.

"I've been kind of blessed my entire career and knew I would one day like to move back to this area, where both my wife and I graduated from South Carolina State, where all of our kids were born, where we have friends and family," Smith said. "We had been looking for a chance to get back to the area.