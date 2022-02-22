SAINTS MARCHING ON: Calhoun County tops Denmark-Olar to advance to Upper State championship

Calhoun County rallied from 20 points down in the second half to defeat Denmark-Olar 84-77 and advance to the SCHSL Class A Upper State final.

The Saints trailed by 14 going into the final period, but three Denmark-Olar starters fouled out in the fourth quarter allowing Calhoun County to make a run.

"Sometimes you have nights where everything that can go wrong, does go wrong," Calhoun County head coach Zam Fredrick said. "Credit to my guys, they showed a whole lot of heart, stayed with it and still kept grinding."

Calhoun County standout Russell Brunson was a non-factor, scoring 11 points before fouling out in the third quarter. Kamaree Watson picked up the slack, scoring 24 points for the Saints. Emmanuel Pelzer added 16 points including 10 in the fourth quarter comeback.

Denmark-Olar's Zachary Davis led the Vikings with 18 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. He was one of four Denmark-Olar players to foul out.

"We got some bad calls tonight," Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis said. "There's no way you should be able to foul out four players in one game, no way."

It was a physical game from the start as both teams were in the double bonus at the start of the second quarter. Calhoun County was able to hold on to an early 18-17 lead before Denmark-Olar went on a run in the second period.

The Vikings outscored Calhoun County 28-9 to build a 45-27 lead. Calhoun County was charged with two technical fouls in the quarter, giving Denmark-Olar extra possessions.

Calhoun County cut into the lead in the second half, making it a nine point game with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter, but Denmark-Olar pushed the lead back to 14 entering the final period.

"Our guys are motivated for the Upper State finals," Fredrick said. "We know we can't have another game like this one. We'll be ready to put on a better performance."

