S.C. High School League eyes virtual training for athletes

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee continues to weigh options -- including virtual training -- that comply with Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Order closing schools through April, the SCHSL announced Thursday following a teleconference of the committee.

"Our partnership with the academic community will determine what the future holds for our member schools and spring sports season," the SCHSL league stated. "We are remaining idle for a statewide update on school closures by the Governor’s Office as well as the State Department of Education."

The SCHSL is exploring virtual training options for athletes.

"As far as the suspension of all contests, practices, workouts (conditioning and strength training), and/or open season skill development, League staff is working diligently to create options for the possibility of virtual conditioning.

"All avenues to keep our students and coaches active during this postponement are being explored. Once we develop an acceptable remedy to following health and safety guidelines while allowing a virtual option, we will distribute complete details to member schools immediately."