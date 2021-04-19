REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 23

Northwood Academy 10

The Orangeburg Prep varsity softball team picked up a win on the road Monday evening defeating Northwood Academy 23-10.

OP’s JuliAnn Griffith and Lauren Ballew combined to strike out seven batters. Katherine Lambrecht led the Lady Indians at the plate, going 3-3 with 2 singles, a triple, and 4 RBI. Griffith went 3-5 with 3 RBI. Ballew added 2 hits and 3 RBI.

Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Thursday hosting Colleton Prep at 5:45 p.m.

Andrew Jackson 12

Patrick Henry 2

EHRHARDT – Andrew Jackson Academy’s softball team defeated Patrick Henry 12-2 on Monday.

AJA’s McKenzie Beard pitched a complete game, recording nine strikeouts, and was 2-3 at the plate with an RBI to lead Andrew Jackson to a victory. Jasmine Bishop also went 2-3 and added 2 RBI while Brianna Crosby and Hannah Scharber added one hit each.

Andrew Jackson (7-5) will host Dorchester on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

JV SOFTBALL

Northwood Academy 10