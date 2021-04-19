REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 23
Northwood Academy 10
The Orangeburg Prep varsity softball team picked up a win on the road Monday evening defeating Northwood Academy 23-10.
OP’s JuliAnn Griffith and Lauren Ballew combined to strike out seven batters. Katherine Lambrecht led the Lady Indians at the plate, going 3-3 with 2 singles, a triple, and 4 RBI. Griffith went 3-5 with 3 RBI. Ballew added 2 hits and 3 RBI.
Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Thursday hosting Colleton Prep at 5:45 p.m.
Andrew Jackson 12
Patrick Henry 2
EHRHARDT – Andrew Jackson Academy’s softball team defeated Patrick Henry 12-2 on Monday.
AJA’s McKenzie Beard pitched a complete game, recording nine strikeouts, and was 2-3 at the plate with an RBI to lead Andrew Jackson to a victory. Jasmine Bishop also went 2-3 and added 2 RBI while Brianna Crosby and Hannah Scharber added one hit each.
Andrew Jackson (7-5) will host Dorchester on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
JV SOFTBALL
Northwood Academy 10
Orangeburg Prep 1
Orangeburg Prep junior varsity softball lost an away game to Northwood Academy 10-1.
OP’s Prestan Schurlknight had a hit and three stolen bases including a steal of home for the lone Lady Indian run.
The JV Lady Indians return to action Wednesday at home hosting Bamberg-Ehrhardt beginning at 5:30 p.m.