REGION SPORTS

JV SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 11
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity Lady Indians softball team defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt in 11-0 at Indian Field.
For OP, Prestan Schurlknight threw a complete game, allowing 2 hits, striking out seven and walking one. Addi Jameson pitched for B-E, surrendering 5 hits, striking out 4, and walking 6. Stern, Bridge and Bicks had singles for B-E.
For OPS, Calee Hartzog had a single and a run, Hannah Lambrecht had a single and 2 runs, Jayme Culler had a single and 2 runs, Savannah McClain had a double and a run scored, and Layla Garrick had a triple and a run scored.
The JV Lady Indians return to action Thursday at home against Colleton Prep beginning at 4 p.m.
Dorchester 9
Andrew Jackson 4
ST. GEORGE -- Andrew Jackson Academy fell to Dorchester 9-4 in a game played Wednesday.
AJA’s Brianna Crosby, Jasmine Bishop, McKenzie Beard, Carrie Lynn Loadholt and Sydney Owens each had hits for the Warriors.
Andrew Jackson will host Jefferson Davis on Friday at 6 p.m.
GOLF
OPS places 2nd
in region match
The Orangeburg Prep golf team placed second in a region golf match held at Daniel Island Golf Club.
Harris Holstein shot a 42 to lead the Indians, and Matthew Zeigler, Andrew Hunter and Jody Gillam added scores of 43, 45 and 45 respectively.
The Indians will play their final regular season match at Santee National today . Tee time will be at 3:30 p.m. OPS is now 20-3 on the season.