REGION SPORTS

JV SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 11

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0

The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity Lady Indians softball team defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt in 11-0 at Indian Field.

For OP, Prestan Schurlknight threw a complete game, allowing 2 hits, striking out seven and walking one. Addi Jameson pitched for B-E, surrendering 5 hits, striking out 4, and walking 6. Stern, Bridge and Bicks had singles for B-E.

For OPS, Calee Hartzog had a single and a run, Hannah Lambrecht had a single and 2 runs, Jayme Culler had a single and 2 runs, Savannah McClain had a double and a run scored, and Layla Garrick had a triple and a run scored.

The JV Lady Indians return to action Thursday at home against Colleton Prep beginning at 4 p.m.

Dorchester 9

Andrew Jackson 4

ST. GEORGE -- Andrew Jackson Academy fell to Dorchester 9-4 in a game played Wednesday.

AJA’s Brianna Crosby, Jasmine Bishop, McKenzie Beard, Carrie Lynn Loadholt and Sydney Owens each had hits for the Warriors.