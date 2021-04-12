REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 11

St. Johns Christian 0

EHRHARDT — Hannah Scharber pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out nine, to lead Andrew Jackson to an 11-0 win over St. John’s Christian on Monday.

Avery Peek and McKenzie Beard had two hits each to lead the Warrior offense. Scharber and Savannah Lee had one hit each.

Andrew Jackson (6-3) will host Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

Ridge Spring-Monetta 15

Calhoun County 12

Ridge Spring-Monetta took a 15-12 region win against Calhoun County on Monday.

For the Lady Saints, pitcher Anslea Aaron collected 8 strikeouts.

Leading batters for Calhoun County were Aaron, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, and Clara Crider, 2-for-4, RBI.

