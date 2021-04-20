REGION SPORTS

Andrew Jackson 10

Dorchester 9

EHRHARDT -- Andrew Jackson's softball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Dorchester 10-9 on Tuesday.

AJA’s Brianna Crosby led the offense, going 3-3 with 3 RBI. Jasmine Bishop, McKenzie Beard and Maddie Barnes each finished with 2 hits. Hannah Scharber pitched a complete game, recording 7 strikeouts to get the win on the mound for the Warriors.