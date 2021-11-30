REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep B-teams split with Hammond

PREP HOOPS

Orangeburg Prep B-teams split with Hammond

The Orangeburg Prep B-team girls fell to Hammond 16-10 Monday night while the B-team boys defeated the Skyhawks 33-31.

Leading the girls team was Carlee Hartzog's four points. Brooke Fogle had three points while Emma Cuttino added two points and Madison Damron had a point.

For the boys, Kyran Glover led the way with 18 points while Jackson Strickland added seven points.

Both teams will be in action at home Wednesday against Heathwood Hall beginning at 4 p.m.

Lady Cavs take down The King's

Calhoun Academy girls varsity defeated The King's Academy 40-28 Tuesday.

Leading the way for the Lady Cavs was Bari Arden Arant with 18 points. Ava Cuttino had 12 points while Sarah Grace Kizer added four points. Margaret Lambert, Laurie Ann McGee and Sara Ardis each had two points.

Calhoun Academy is on the road Thursday against Dorchester Academy but will be at home Friday against Carolina Academy.

North girls knock off C.A. Johnson

North girls varsity opened the season with a 43-34 victory over C.A. Johnson Tuesday in North.

The Lady Eagles were led by Keyosha Hammond's 18 points. She also had four steals, three assists and two rebounds. Zoe Hawkins added 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals while Calveonna Charley had seven point and three steals. Tracy Garrick chipped in two points and four rebounds.

North will travel to face Blackville-Hilda Dec. 7 in an early Region III-A matchup.

OPS girls sweep Heathwood Hall

The Orangeburg Prep JV and varsity girls defeated Heathwood Hall Tuesday night. The JV Lady Indians won 34-24 while the varsity remained unbeaten after a 41-34 victory.

OPS varsity was led by Campbell Delaney's 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Joni Holstad had six points and five rebounds while Isabelle Wassell added five rebounds.

Annabelle Hunter led the JV Lady Indians with eight points while Graysen Garrick had seven points and six rebounds. Hannah Lambrecht and Izzy Exum added five points while Exum added eight rebounds. Kate Holstein had six rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

Bruinettes fall to First Baptist

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's girls varsity fell to 2-2 on the season with a 58-48 loss to First Baptist Tuesday night.

Shar'dasia Zeigler led the Bruinettes with 11 points while Asia Graves added 10 points and Danae Wright chipped in eight points.

O-W will travel to face Bethune-Bowman Friday night.

Calhoun Academy sweeps The King's

Calhoun Academy JV and varsity boys teams defeated The King's Academy Tuesday night. The JV won 46-16 while the varsity won 77-56.

William Felder led the varsity Cavaliers with 30 points while Will Andrews added 15 points and Turner Fleming chipped in eight points.

The JV Cavs were led by Colt Layton's 16 points. Crews Felder had nine points and Hunter Thornburg added eight points.

Both teams improve to 2-0 on the season and will be back in action at Dorchester Academy Thursday.

PREP FOOTBALL

Calhoun County lineman added to North-South roster

Calhoun County's Hiram Stready Jr. has been added to the North-South All-Star game taking place Saturday, Dec. 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Stready has been added to the North roster and joins teammate Russell Brunson and head coach Wayne Farmer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0