REGION SPORTS: Local players picked for North-South

Local players picked for North-South
The Bamberg-Ehrhardt duo of Elaney Sanders and Reagan Johnson have been selected to take part in the North-South All-Star Volleyball Match.
They will be part of the South squad made up of Class A, AA and AAA players. Branchville's Carley Kinard and Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Mackenzie Morgan will also be on the team.
The match is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at West Florence High School.
