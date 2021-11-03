 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REGION SPORTS: Local players picked for North-South
0 comments
editor's pick

REGION SPORTS: Local players picked for North-South

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY Generic volleyball illustration 2

Local players picked for North-South

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt duo of Elaney Sanders and Reagan Johnson have been selected to take part in the North-South All-Star Volleyball Match.

They will be part of the South squad made up of Class A, AA and AAA players. Branchville's Carley Kinard and Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Mackenzie Morgan will also be on the team.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at West Florence High School.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News