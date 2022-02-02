REGION SPORTS: Holly Hill Academy 53, Jefferson Davis Academy 35

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Holly Hill Academy 53, Jefferson Davis Academy 35

Jabari Sumpter had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 53-35 win over Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday.

Jacob Rogers had 12 points, four steals and five rebounds. Tyler Wright had seven points and Marion Breland had seven points, four steals and five rebounds.

Holly Hill Academy will play at St. Johns Friday.

Timberland 61, Lake Marion 51

Lake Marion fell to Timberland 61-51 Tuesday night.

Detrick Jenkins led the Gators with 21 points, four steals, two blocks and a rebound. Najah Myers had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists and Maurice Brown had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Calhoun Academy 62, Thomas Sumter 59

William Felder and Will Andrews each had 18 points to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 62-59 win over Thomas Sumter Tuesday.

Matt Layton and Turner Fleming each added nine points in the victory.

Calhoun Academy (17-3, 5-2) will play at Palmetto Christian Friday.

Lake Marion 59, Ridgeland Hardeeville 36

Kylan Wright had 17 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist to lead Lake Marion to a 59-36 win Wednesday.

Detrick Jenkins added 13 points, four steals, two rebounds and a block while Maurice Brown had six points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Holly Hill Academy 35, Jefferson Davis Academy 12

Ethan Siau and Ashton Soles each had 11 points to lead the JV Raiders to a 35-12 victory over Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday.

Charlie Perkins scored nine points while Brayden Mizzell and Connor Teague each had two points.

Holly Hill travels to face St. John Friday.

Calhoun Academy 43, Thomas Sumter 20

The JV Cavs improve to 11-3 and 3-2 in region after defeating Thomas Sumter 43-20 Tuesday.

Hunter Thornburg led Calhoun Academy with 20 points while Turner Houck had six points. Chase Strickland and Colt Layton each had five points.

Calhoun Academy is at Palmetto Christian Friday.

B-TEAM

Orangeburg Prep (G) 27, Calhoun Academy 9

Calee Hartzog scored 11 points to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 27-9 victory over Calhoun Academy Wednesday.

Emma Cuttino had six points while Naomi McCutchen and Brooke Fogle each added for points. Maahi Pandya had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will host Laurence Manning Academy on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Orangeburg Prep 29, Calhoun Academy 12

Kyran Glover had 16 points to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 29-12 victory over Calhoun Academy Wednesday.

Jackson Strickland added nine points.

The Indians (7-4) are back in action on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. against Laurence Manning Academy.

Calhoun Academy players sign scholarships

Calhoun Academy's Bari Arden Arant signed to play softball at USC Upstate Tuesday while Matt Layton signed to play baseball at Spartanburg Methodist.

“I want to give a huge thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for inspiring me to live my dream of playing college softball," Arant said. "I can’t wait to see what is to come in the near future."

“I can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds for me. I also would like to thank one special coach, my dad, Todd Layton. Thank you for pushing me all these years,” Layton said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0