REGION SPORTS: Branchville 3, Keenan 1

VARSITY SOCCER
Branchville 3, Keenan 1
Antonio Robbles scored two goals to help lead Branchville to a 3-1 win over Keenan Tuesday night.
Jacob Wiles added a goal for the Yellow Jackets.
VARSITY SOCCER
Antonio Robbles scored two goals to help lead Branchville to a 3-1 win over Keenan Tuesday night.
Jacob Wiles added a goal for the Yellow Jackets.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
COLUMBIA -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson guard Shar’dasia Zeigler and South Carolina State football signee Prometeus Franklin of Greenville closed out…
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson guard Shar’dasia Zeigler and South Carolina State football signee Prometheus Franklin of Greenville closed out their high…
VARSITY BASEBALL
The SC Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams Wednesday.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.