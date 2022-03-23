 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REGION SPORTS: Branchville 3, Keenan 1

Antonio Robbles scored two goals to help lead Branchville to a 3-1 win over Keenan Tuesday night.

Jacob Wiles added a goal for the Yellow Jackets.

