Red Raiders, Vikings face tests in second-round soccer
Red Raiders, Vikings face tests in second-round soccer

Both Bamberg County high schools remain alive in the S.C. High School League Class A soccer playoffs.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Denmark-Olar are on the road for second-round matches.

Bamberg will take the field against Hardeeville’s Royal Live Oaks for a third time this season on Friday. The Red Raiders lost the two previous meetings.

Even with the losses, the Red Raiders are not intimidated.

“I feel confident (and) well prepared. I think it will be a good game, both teams are strong,” B-E Coach Joel Gladfelter said. ”They have a good passing game and are disciplined.”

The Vikings of Denmark-Olar have already felt the intensity of big-game moments. Their first-round match against Calhoun County went to extra time, ending when sophomore Christopher Sanders scored to send his team to the next round.

D-O on Friday travels to play No. 1-seeded Southside Christian School from Simpsonville.

